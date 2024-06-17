LIKE they say language is the road map of a culture because it tells you where its people come from and where they are heading, journalists in Lango have launched a lobby campaign to convince the government to revive Rupiny, a Luo newspaper that catered for Luo speaking communities like Lango, Acholi, Alur and Kumam.

Cognizant that language is one of the most important parts of any culture, more than 50 media practitioners who included broadcasters, reporters and social media influencers made the appeal during a meeting with the Lango Paramount Chief-elect locally known as Won Nyaci Me Lango Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune held at his private palace in Senior Quarters, Lira City West.

Boniface Otim Ogwal, an online news sub editor attached to Voice of Lango (VOL), an FM radio station owned by Dokolo South MP Felix Okot-Ogong, says restoring the paper will reawaken the culture of writing and reading that has generally declined in the region.

“…apart from focusing on issues affecting the region, Rupiny newspaper was one of the sources where pupils and students used to learn so many things as far as language is concerned…”,Otim said.

Another reporter, Nancy Atim from QFM 94.3, also a Lira City based radio station owned by journalist Ken Okello notes that revival of Rupiny will once again provide employment opportunities to many people in northern region which is still struggling to recover from the two-decade Kony Insurgency.

“…the paper (Rupiny)was one of our pride and identity as a region because it served and brought the people with similar cultural beliefs and practices together and its revival should have taken place yesterday…”,Nancy Atim

Dynamic QFM digital reporter Robinah Joyce Ochaya also used the occasion to plead to the acclaimed civil-engineer-cum traditional leader Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune to implement one of the key resolutions passed during the 2012 Lango Conference to establish two single secondary schools for girls and boys in Lango.

According to Ochaya, once established, the two schools will serve as role models embedded with high sounding moral and cultural ingredients that will inspire many young people who are getting lost because of the fast-growing technology with all the associated evils.

Ochaya asked the Won Nyaci elect to always identify with students hailing from Lango studying in various colleges and universities through their umbrella body Lango Students Association (LASA) to offer guidance and support.

John Baptist Obua of Radio Waa owned by Lira catholic Diocese emphasized the importance of thematic curriculum where pupils are taught in native (Lango) language in the first three years of primary schools.

Obua notes with concern that many people are suffering from an identity crisis because parents use English as their first language saying children also use English throughout from nursery to university.

“…it’s not surprising to hear some men and women from Lango literally struggling to speak, read or write in the Lango dialect, yet are very proud speaking Luganda or English…”,John Baptist Obua laments.

Other journalists who also contributed during the very cordial meeting included Tonny Ocen Okello the editor of Hot FM Amolatar and Gloria Akao of Blacks Power Media and Bismarck Olang of Unity FM 97.7 owned by Jimmy Luis Uhuru Onapa popularly known as DJ Cool.

In response, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune appreciated the issues raised and promised to engage the Minister of Information and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi and the Managing Director (MD) Vision Group Don Wanyama on the matter.

Recently during a courtesy call on New Vision group offices initiated by the Government Chief Whip Hon Denis Hamson Obua who is the chairman National Organizing Committee for the Coronation of the Paramount Chief, the issue of reviving Rupiny was raised.

“…at an appropriate time, we are going to engage the relevant authorities and offices to see how the paper(Rupiny)can be revived in a more vibrant and relevant format in accordance with the changing media terrain…”,Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune pledged.

He also used the meeting to urge the journalists to promote and uphold the peace and tranquility of the sub region by using their various media platforms as peace building channels.

“…the media can act as a driver to peace and unity of the people, but can only be misused to fuel conflict and destroy the community through reckless, biased and manipulated reporting or broadcasting…”he cautioned.

The Won Nyaci-elect warned against reckless lifestyles characterized by drunkenness, sexual immorality and other unethical ways that can ruin their health and future.

Stressing the importance of personal development, Eng Dr Odongo Okune challenged the journalists to always seek for more knowledge and skills through further education to advance their career.

He tasked the Speaker of Council of Elders Willy Kagere Omodo-Omodo to secure some scholarship slots especially for young female journalists to advance their studies in some of the friendly colleges and universities.

What You Need To Know:

Rupiny was the only newspaper under New Vision Group published in Luo language which served to record the various cultural issues and worked tirelessly to promote peace in the region.

The first edition hit the streets in 1993 when management posted Joe Erem-Oyie who was the Letter Editor at the New Vision head office situated at Industrial Areas as the pioneer editor.

Pioneer reporters of Rupiny include Rev Nelly Nelsons Otto, Innocent Aloyo,Moses Odongo(RIP),Justine Moro(RIP),Caroline Lamwaka(RIP),Oketch Bitek(RIP),James Oweka(RIP), Pelegrine Otonga, Ono Pa Lajur, Hudson Apunyo,Gloria Laker,Ali Mao, Patrick P’Jago Okello Abili,Patrick Oyee Pala(RIP),Tom Angurawany (RIP),Geoffrey Eling Owera (current Vice Chairman Kwania District),Walter Ocen(RIP),Geoffrey Odyek Ayini, JD Ongwen aka Ongwen Laodog(cartoonist) and others.

At that time, Rev Yeko Angora Atwai who was a member of the NRC in parliament was the chairman Board of Directors (BOD) New Vision newspaper.

At the peak of the COVID 19 pandemic in April 2020, management of New Vision Group in April 2020 closed down the operations of four vernacular newspapers: Orumuri, Etop, Rupiny,Bukedde is still alive.

Sometime back, the Minister for Information and National Guidance Dr Chris Baryomunsi assured the nation that the government would earmark 2Bn/=to revive the vernacular papers.