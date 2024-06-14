President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has signed four bills into law.

This is according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU).

PPU said the President assented to the bills today, Friday, 14th June 2024.

The bills signed into law include:

The Free Zones (Amendment) Act,2024

The Uganda Wildlife (Amendment) Act,2024

The National Library (Amendment) Act,2024

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (Amendment) Act, 2024

The four bills were recently passed by the Parliament of Uganda and were awaiting President Museveni’s assent.