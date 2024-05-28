The State Minister for Housing and Urbanization, Persis Namuganza has urged the public to hold accountable any member of Parliament who refuses to sign a motion to impeach four commissioners. Her call comes amid growing political tension and scrutiny over the actions and accountability of these four officials.

While putting her signature to the motion on Tuesday, at Parliament, Namuganza,the Bukono County MP, asserted that the refusal of MPs to support the impeachment motion undermines the principles of good governance and transparency.

She warned her fellow ministers and legislators to support the motion becuse the public must demand accountability from their representatives, and the MP who refuses to sign this motion is failing to uphold the standards expected of public office.

The impeachment motion, which has garnered significant attention, aims to address allegations of corruption by the four commissioners who divided money amongst themselves in disguise of a service award which is against the law of public service.

Namuganza highlighted the serious nature of these allegations and the need for a thorough investigation. She called on the public to closely monitor the actions of their MPs and to express their dissatisfaction with those who do not support the motion. “The integrity of our parliamentary system depends on the vigilance of both the public and their representatives,” Namuganza added, urging citizens to actively engage in the political process to ensure justice and accountability.

“The issue at hand is corruption which has become a cancer to this country and some of us don’t tolerate corruption. I was censored over nothing, and our party NRM is losing popularity because of corruption, Parliament has lost its value because of corruption and if a referendum is put in place for the public to decide our fate, this parliament will be voted out like yesterday. So it’s a shame for all of us and those who are responsible and even us who don’t support it are always in the same basket, so we must show the parliament that we are not part. And any member who refuses to sign this motion I urge the public to resent them and vote them out!”

She asked the public to look keenly at those who will not sign the motion because it would be a clear signal that they are part of the corrupt members of the House who have soiled the honour and glory of the August House. “Members of Parliament who still want to be relevant in the public and clean must append their signatures to this motion.”

Meanwhile, the motion to impeach the four commissioners accused of misappropriating Shs1.7 billion as “service awards.” was launched seven days ago by five Members of Parliament.

The motion is spearheaded by Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga), Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West), Sarah Opendi (Tororo Woman MP), Patrick Nsamba Oshabe (Kassanda North), and Yorke Alioni Odria (Aringa South). They claim that the commissioners have had ample time to resign voluntarily but have failed to do so, prompting this formal action.

The commissioners targeted are the former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, Esther Afoyochan, Solomon Silwanyi, and Prossy Mbabazi Akampurira. The spearheaders of this motion argue that this action is necessary to restore public trust and integrity in Parliament.

“We are cognizant that the removal of those aforementioned commission members will restore the dignity of Parliament and also maintain and strengthen the public trust and confidence in the integrity of the institution of Parliament,” said Ssekikubo during the launch. He also advised the commissioners in question to resign before getting humiliated by voting them out.