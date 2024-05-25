AN old popular English idiom,Tempest In A Teapot, or simply; Storm In A Teapot, a phrase that humorously illustrates how a small matter can sometimes be exaggerated, causing unnecessary fuss or drama is ringing loudly in the minds of Jinja City residents on how the issue of ‘illegal kiosks’ is reverberating among different stakeholders.

To put it in perspective, about 100 innovative youth who have been conducting craft and related businesses along the Main Street decided to use part of the service lane which runs behind Main Street adjacent to St James Secondary School to construct kiosks in a bid to ‘survive’ in the current harsh economic temperature.

The seemingly painful option was taken after authorities of Jinja City Council backed by the police and military kicked out all roadside traders to restore Trade Order in the potholed city.

The group had initially written to the Town Clerk Edward Lwanga who kept quiet prompting the NRM adherents who are also admirers of Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) honcho Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the UPDF CDF to conclude that silence means consent.

However the situation changed when some individual leaders including the RCC Darius Nandida and councilor Richard Mbazira, among others reacted angrily and aggressively at the development.

Some very wealthy business people also wrote petitions to the City Hall protesting against the move claiming it undermines the Trade Order campaign that is trying to restore sanity in Jinja.

The latest surprise on the matter was the powerful Executive Director(ED) National Planning Authority (NPA) Dr Joseph Muvawala who jumped into the fray asking the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government Benjamin Kumumanya to direct the ‘slim-fit’ Jinja Town Clerk Edward Lwanga to ensure the illegal kiosks are demolished henceforth.

“…the purpose of this letter therefore is two-fold: to bring to your attention of the illegal kiosk construction in the urban service lanes in the country, and to request you to direct the Town Clerk to immediately demolish the kiosks…”,Dr Joseph Muwavala’s letter reads in part.

The two page letter dated 23rd May, 2024 was copied to the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba, Busoga Diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye, RCC Darius Naninda, Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo Okocha, the Kiira RPC Rogers Sseguya and councilors.

In his preamble, Dr Joseph Muvawala who holds a PhD in Economics and often described as one of Uganda’s chief economists quoted the Physical Planning Act 2010 to justify his concern saying Jinja City like any other urban authorities in the country already has an approved Physical Development Plans (PDPs) to guide and regulate development.

“…like other most urban areas, Jinja City has a detailed physical development plan for the Central Business District(CBD) that provides for the road network layout, attendant Service lanes, among other elements…”the NPA boss pointed out in a bid to justify his concern.

However, critics were quick to dismiss Dr Joseph Muvawala’s letter as a transferred anger directed at some individuals under the guise of being concerned about Jinja’s planning issues.

They likened Dr Muvawala to an irate army general who uses a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) to shoot down some mosquitoes in his house while forgetting the water logged tins and pots in his compound.

Some of the youth affected by the ongoing saga have tasked Dr Joseph Muvawala to focus on serious development issues like the poor road networks meant to link the more than 100 factories in Jinja East instead of desperately wasting people’s energy.

“…companies like BIDCO Uganda, Nilus Company,Sandbelt,Keshwala Group,Tasco,Nile Agro Group and others pay billions of taxes to the national coffers but the roads but what have you done as chief planner…?”,they asked.

The group members who describe themselves as ‘keyboard warriors’ took to the social media platforms to bash Dr Joseph Muvawala for his letter arguing that he was merely blowing the matter out of proportion, akin to a small storm brewing in a teapot.

Fresh reports emerging from some impeccable sources say the Bishop of Busoga Diocese Rt. Rev Paul Moses Samson Naimanhye has distanced himself from the saga which some people have been trying to drag his name into.

A section of the youth leaders has reportedly met and delivered their concerns to the Bishop who welcomed and kept referring to them as ‘my sons’, saying he has no problem with them.

We have also learnt that the school St James SS being referred to was leased out to a private female local investor (for 49 years) who has in turn rented it out to a celebrated educationist who has nothing to do with the service lane.

Further reports also suggest that the proprietor of St James SS has no problem with the kiosks; after all it has continued to co-exist with a disco hall and bar called Fantasy where all sorts of activities take place.

Some of the letters from law firms threatening to sue the Jinja City Council have no instruction from the Church or authority but were reportedly crafted by some elements to scare off the PLU youth.

This now complicates the matter for those pushing for the demolition of the kiosks because in actual sense the service lane in question belongs to the City Council, not the church.

The enraged Mayor Alton Peter Kasolo Okocha has threatened to mobilize NUP youth and supporters and other residents who were kicked out through the Trade Order campaign to return to the streets.

This will most likely be interpreted by the security team as an attempt to incite members of the public into violence, something that can help Kasolo, whose NUP loyalty is questionable to the water-locked Kirinya Prison. In other words, Kasolo will be sorted out.

It’s not yet clear the next course of action to be taken by Jinja City authorities who are under a lot of pressure from some elements to seek the help of armed military from Gadaffi Garrison to beef up the police and violently demolish the kiosks.