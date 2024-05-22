According to the Judiciary, the social media posts, which have gained traction on platforms such as WhatsApp, allege that Justice Mukiibi’s driver and security were withdrawn after his retirement, leaving him without the necessary support.

However, in the document issued by the Judiciary, they refuted these claims and provided accurate information about the entitlements and current benefits of Justice Mukiibi.

Justice Moses Mukiibi retired from the Judiciary Service on May 9, 2019. Upon his retirement, he was entitled to several benefits under the Pensions Act Cap 286, which were fully disbursed at the time of his retirement. These entitlements included: Gratuity: A total sum of Shs 281,634,382. Exgratia (Housing): A one-time payment of Shs300,000,000. Chauffeur-Driven Car: Alternatively, he could opt for a one-off payment of seven thousand five hundred currency points instead of a vehicle, totalling Shs150,000,000.

According to the Judiciary, Justice Mukiibi chose the monetary payment, and consequently, he was not assigned a driver. These financial benefits were provided to Justice Mukiibi to support him post-retirement, ensuring he had the necessary resources to maintain his standard of living.

Meanwhile, with the enactment of the Administration of the Judiciary Act, 2020, new provisions for retirement benefits for Judges of the High Court were introduced under Schedule 5 (B). As a result, Justice Mukiibi, along with other retired judicial officers, has continued to receive entitlements that include a monthly retirement benefit of Shs18,000,000 and a monthly medical allowance of Shs400,000.

The Judiciary asserts that these ongoing benefits were put in place to ensure that retired judges, including Justice Mukiibi, receive adequate support for their needs.

Regarding the security arrangements, the Judiciary confirmed that Justice Mukiibi was initially provided with security following his retirement. However, this security detail was subsequently withdrawn following due process. The decision was formally communicated to Justice Mukiibi, ensuring transparency and adherence to official procedures.

The Judiciary administration stressed that the rumours that are going around regarding Justice Mukiibi’s well-being are untrue and inaccurate.