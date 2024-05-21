IN what can be seen as significant development, trade and investment ties between Uganda and Qatar have been strengthened with the weekend engagements between key stakeholders from the two nations held in Kampala, Uganda’s Capital city.

The six-person KON Group delegation engaged in high-level discussions with Uganda’s Ministers of State for Tourism and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) administration and representatives from key investment sectors.

According to a press release, the productive discussions explored potential opportunities and collaborative ventures available for Ugandan and Qatari businesses.

“…the visit, which underscores a renewed focus on fostering economic cooperation and development, will see the KON Group collaborate with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on a project for the Recycling of Animal Waste…”,reads in part of the statement signed by Ambassador Hajji Mohammed Baswari Kezaala the Deputy Head of Mission based in Doha.

Ambassador Kezaala says in one such meeting with the KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka and her technical team, it was unanimously agreed that KON Group and KCCA formalize their intent to collaborate through a Memorandum of Understanding after all parties have agreed on salient issues.

The former Jinja Mayor says it was also resolved that KCCA, KON Group and Kanaha Holdings will jointly carry out a feasibility study guided by the National Environment Management Authority.

During a meeting with the delegation, Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, welcomed KON Group’s Meat Rendering proposal and recommended a technical evaluation which will guide the next step.

The delegation was headed by Mohamed Riad Massani and Ms. Hissa K. H. Al Sowadi, founders and co-chair of KON Group Qatar, also visited the Kampala Meat Packers locally known as lufula and interacted with its management and vendors, during which the KON Group expressed interest in partnering with the Government of Uganda to source investors for the abattoir activities and to stimulate the export of Uganda’s meat products to Qatar.

The delegation explored various investment opportunities in several sectors, including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and waste management.

The KON Group showcased keen interest in various projects across multiple sectors.

In agriculture, the focus was on enhancing Uganda’s agricultural output through modern farming techniques and value addition.

In tourism, discussions centered on promoting Uganda as a prime destination for Qatar and Gulf State visitors.

Diving in manufacturing and waste management, the delegation explored innovative solutions for recycling and sustainable development.

Other areas of interest included the tea and coffee sectors as well as hospitals’ upgrade and infrastructure development.

The delegation met an aging Mzee Erisa Kakyomya of Kakyomya tea estate which is based in the south western Fort Portal City where they agreed to help find market for Uganda’s tea whose prices have lately fallen mainly due to war in destination markets of Russia-Ukraine, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Yamen and Gaza.

The delegation also met with the Presidential Advisor and Chief Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, Gen. Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Gen Salim Saleh (Rtd).

In his address, Gen.Salim Saleh highlighted Uganda’s strategic initiatives to attract foreign investment and the numerous opportunities available for Qatari investors.

He welcomed the proposed partnership since it aligns perfectly with the Ugandan government’s initiative to reduce the proportion of citizens with low disposable incomes, which has already improved significantly from 68% in 2018 to 39% today.

The Embassy of Uganda in Qatar acknowledged KON Group’s strong interest and commitment to partnering with Uganda, highlighting their recognition of the country’s substantial potential as an emerging African market.

During a familiarization meeting with the Minister of State for Tourism, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, the delegation aimed to boost tourism traffic between Uganda and Qatar.

The Minister highlighted Uganda’s tourism potential and the available incentives for tourism investors.

The delegation also met with officials from NEMA, which was represented by Kawala Muwereza and other senior NEMA environment officers.

The KON Group delegation had also met with the Director General of the Uganda Investment Authority Robert Mukiza, who guided them through Uganda’s investment climate and they agreed to organize a business conference in Uganda, where Qatari businesspeople will meet their Ugandan counterparts to explore business and investment opportunities.

Additionally, a similar conference will be organized in Doha, Qatar, where Uganda’s private sector and relevant agencies will participate.

Uganda’s embassy in Qatar was represented by the Deputy Head of Mission, who is also in charge of Commercial and Economic diplomacy, Ambassador Mohammed Baswari Kezaala, on behalf of the Head of Mission Amb. Steven Chemoiko Chebrot, who is currently holed in Doha on other state engagements.

What You Need To Know:

The collaboration between KON Group and Kanaha Holdings represents a strategic opportunity to address significant environmental and economic challenges in Uganda.

The proposed meat rendering plant will produce valuable by-products such as animal proteins for feeds, micronutrients, bio-oil, and biofuel.

This initiative leverages Uganda’s substantial livestock resources, which include 14,785,000 cattle, 4,660,000 sheep, 16,034,000 goats, and a fish production of 500,000 tons annually.

Proper management of animal waste is crucial; if not handled environmentally; current practices like incineration or burial in landfills contribute to global warming and climate change, posing a threat to humanity.

The trade volume between Uganda and Qatar underscores the potential for deepening economic ties.

Uganda exports goods worth 5.4MUSD to Qatar while Qatar’s exports to Uganda amount to 8MUSD.

Despite these trade links, tourist flows from Qatar to Uganda have been minimal, with only tourists visiting Uganda since 2019.

This partnership between KON Group and Kanaha Holdings aims to enhance both trade and tourism between the two nations, fostering economic growth and cultural exchange.

