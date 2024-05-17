The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has said the National Population and Housing Census 2024 are moving on smoothly despite the untimely death of two enumerators. The revelation was made by UBOS Executive Director, Mr. Chris Mukiza while addressing a media Conference at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday afternoon in Kampala.

“By the end of the 6th day of enumeration 60.2 percent of the targeted Households had been covered” he said.

Regarding the unfortunate death of two of UBOS enumerators, Mr. Mukiza said: “On a sad note, the first three days of enumeration, we lost two enumerators. The late Ssali Emmanuel of Najeera B, Kira Municipality was attacked and beaten by a gang on his way home after enumeration. He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last”, he added.

Mr. Mukiza says the motives of the attack on UBOS enumerator were not known because they did not take anything from the late Sssali, as the tablet and his phone were found at the scene of crime, adding that police investigations are still ongoing to track down the criminals and establish their motives.

He said the second UBOS enumerator death case is of the late Ms. Tibiwa Annet from Namayingo district, who died after registering signs of illness and she was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mr. Amos Lugoolobi, the Minister of State for Finance, who attended the press briefing as Chief Guest, said on the issue of enumerators training allowances, payments for 63 districts have been done for districts that shared the names of their enumerators, and have been uploaded on the recruitment portal.

“All have received their money directly on their mobile phones as provided for. The Local Governments that are yet to submit the names and details of the enumerators and supervisors have been asked to do so immediately”, he said.