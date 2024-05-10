A UK trained Businessman Ivan Nangulu, aka Shinapuna has left MP Geofrey Mutiwa’s political life hanging by a thread after announcing intention to represent the constituency in the 2026 general elections.

Nangulu now joins immediate former MP Waluswaka and National Unity Platform prodigy, Lyada Moses in what promises to be a salivating contest in 2026. Mutiwa defeated Waluswaka in 2021 and the later is set to fight to repossess the seat while Lyada will try for the second time after falling short at the previous attempt.

Nangulu, a social entrepreneur, UK trained marketer from the prestigious UK Chattered Institute of Marketing, Philanthropist has entered the fray with a bang that has left other contenders restless.

At only 33 years of age, the money bags notes that he has witnessed the suffering of his people with abject poverty without significant intervention from the leaders, something he says is unfortunate and should change.

” We have endured this excruciating poverty all our lives and what Infuriatesme most is that our leaders are persistently indifferent. For social transformation to he realised, leaders must always take the lead. Unfortunately, ours have evidently seemed determined to have us poor forever for a reason best known to themselves.” Nangulu submits.

He says he is committed to give leadership a new branding away from the misconceived narrative that leaders are the masters of society instead of the other way round.

Through the “Shinapuna” movement, Nangulu has already sent the message of self improvement far in the hearts and minds of the people of Bunyole. Through research, they have been able to establish that Governmenthas been sending money to enhance service provision and social economic empowerment but this has either been mishandled or swindled by the ” unpatriotic bands” which according to him would have been averted by a conscious political participation.

” The indifference of our leaders has led to the hemorrhaging of proceeds from well intentioned government anti poverty interventions such as Emyooga, Parish Development Model, NAADS, Operation Wealth Creation due to lack of efficient political mobilisation. In some cases, finds have been diverted to support those that do not qualify. That’s where leadership comes in.” Nangulu says.

Through the Shinapuna Movement, members have prioritised getting back to the community to sensitive the population on their involvement in the affairs of their areas. Through this initiative, over 200 hundred boreholes have been refurbished and maintained as a way of ensuring a reliable supply of clean water. Communities have been empowered to look after these borehole as part of the move to promote communal responsibility for the available resources.

To address the deplorable education situation the district, Nangulu says they have rolled out a programme that avails candidate classes with test exam materials to keep them at par with the rest of the school in the country. They also plan to distribute a Daily Monitor newspaper to every UPE Primary School with Excell in PLE copy inserted every Monday to acclimatise the learners with the examination and boost their confidence.

A UPE product himself from Buwesa Primary School, Nangulu aims to mobilise fellow UPE beneficiariescurrently in important positions to return home and assist pupils to have a positive attitude and popularise the policy which he says will ho a long way in improving grades.

Who is Ivan Nangulu?

Ivan Nangulu Erukana “Shinapuna” was born was born 33 years (1990) at Lwanda Village Busabi, Buwesa in then Tororo District, currently Butaleja to late Edward Doya and Margaret Kobusingye.

He started his education at Buwesa Primary School in the mid 1990s before proceeding to secondary school. Having started school in the 1990s when Universal Primary Education had just been rolled out in Uganda, the MP hopeful credits the NRM Government for its role in making him what he is today and says, this forms the basis for his support for the party and president Museveni.

He is a businessman, social worker and social entrepreneur, with a starring role in transforming society through platforms like Center for Rural Development Initiative( CERUDI) and the Shinapuna Movement through which he has touched hearts of many.