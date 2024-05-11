As Uganda embarks on its much-anticipated Population and Housing Census in 2024, the nation holds its breath in anticipation of the invaluable insights the exercise will yield. However, what is supposed to be a meticulous process of data collection and analysis soon turns into a saga of mismanagement, technical glitches, and unanswered questions.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating and supervising the census, faces scrutiny right from the outset. Mandated by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics Act of 1998 to conduct periodic censuses, the agency, alongside the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, initiates the monumental task. However, as the events unfold, it becomes evident that the execution falls far short of expectations.

First and foremost, the exorbitant cost of the census raises eyebrows. While the 2014 census reportedly cost UGX 75 billion, the 2024 iteration balloons to a staggering UGX 336 billion. Such a dramatic increase demands transparency and accountability in fund allocation and utilization. Will the funds efficiently be managed?

Moreover, the purported benefits of technological advancement are overshadowed by the failure of crucial gadgets on the start day of the census. With the nation poised in the technological era, questions arise regarding the procurement process of these malfunctioning devices. Who is responsible for their acquisition, and how are they vetted for reliability? The collapse of essential tools not only impedes data collection but also raises doubts about the competency of those overseeing the procurement process.

Furthermore, the treatment of enumerators, the foot soldiers of the census, leaves much to be desired. Reports have surfaced of enumerators being promised one amount for their services, only to discover later that different leaders were offering them a lower payment. This discrepancy in promised versus actual compensation raises serious questions about the transparency and fairness of the process. Inadequate training further underscores systemic flaws in the planning and execution of the census. Who determines the wages of enumerators, and are they fairly compensated for their crucial role?

People complain of a lack of sufficient sensitization, despite the availability of funds. This raises a pertinent question: is the issue a matter of public relations (PR) or strategic planning? Some prominent strategists question whether PR can solve problems stemming from poor strategic planning in the census process.

As the nation grapples with these pressing questions, the efficacy of the census results hangs in the balance. Can data collected under such tumultuous circumstances be deemed reliable? Will the remaining days suffice to salvage the integrity of the exercise, or are we destined for a compromised outcome?

Amidst the uncertainties and criticisms, one fact remains undeniable: the importance of being counted. Despite the shortcomings, the 2024 Population and Housing Census represents an opportunity to gain insights into Uganda’s demographic landscape. However, for the exercise to fulfill its potential, transparency, accountability, and thorough scrutiny are imperative.

In conclusion, while the census may be marred by setbacks and controversies, let us not lose sight of its fundamental purpose: to provide a comprehensive snapshot of Uganda’s population and housing dynamics. Only through rigorous introspection and corrective measures can we ensure that future iterations of the census fulfill their mandate with integrity and efficacy.