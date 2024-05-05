UNLIKE other areas where the District Service Commission (DSC) officials are under the microscopic eyes of the police and the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Jinja District has remained the most stable in Busoga because of the professional conduct of the DSC.

According to a survey carried out by this reporter, most residents have applauded the Jinja District LC5 Chairman Moses Batwala for working closely with the technical wing headed by the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Lilian Nakamate to appoint a very competent DSC team.

“ …we would like to thank the chairperson LC5 Moses Batwala and the CAO Lilian Nakamate who have allowed members of the District Service Commission to carry out their work independently without interference…”,a group of residents commended.

It should be recalled that some districts like Bugiri have been in the centre of a storm over alleged recruitment of unqualified civil servants and embezzlement of public servants due to influence peddling by the district politicians.

This prompted a section of whistleblowers to petition the IGG to investigate allegations that the Bugiri DSC chairman Aggrey Ngobi and the LC5 chairperson Davidson Mulumba Kasajja and the CAO Kisuule Mabanda over the appointment of a less qualified person to the position of the Senior Health Educator.

The concerned citizens accused the Bugiri DSC of illegally appointing one Abraham Akorikin, a non medical practitioner to serve as Senior Health Educator in the district.

Reports indicated that Abraham Akorikin held a diploma in records management, yet the position requires that one must be a holder of a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and medical education with at least three years of experience.

There were also public outcries over questionable recruitments and promotions of civil servants in Luuka and Jinja City, with the respective commissions on the spot.

However, the story is different in Jinja District where the very senior and no nonsense CAO Lilian Nakamate has always respectfully and professionally guided the LC5 Moses Batwala to allow the Commission execute its duties.

“…the DSC has done a very tremendous job as an independent commission without fear or favour but based on educational background and professional experience in the selection of suitable candidates…’, Ruth Nakisige of Jinja Central Market said.

The comments are coming shortly after the DSC just concluded a short listing of candidates for the Assistant District Health Officer Maternal and Child Health that fell vacant 12 months ago.

Some civil servants who preferred anonymity are hopeful that the transparent processes that have started will be concluded without influence peddling from any corner so that Jinja District continues to shine.

In the current era of increased awareness, members of the general public are always following every step and action being taken into their areas especially on the sensitive health service delivery where educational qualifications should not be compromised.

Cases of interference by some politicians and senior civil servants have been reported in many local governments except Jinja District where the eagle eyed residents have pledged to reward Moses Batwala who came unopposed in 2021 with another five year term.