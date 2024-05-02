President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Algeria to Uganda, H.E Mohamed Khelifi.

The brief event took place at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni wished H.E Khelifi well in his future endeavours and expressed confidence that the strong foundation laid during his tenure will continue to guide and strengthen the bilateral ties between Uganda and Algeria.

Ambassador Khelifi, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Uganda for the warm welcome and hospitality he received during his five-month tenure.