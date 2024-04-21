The Minister of State for Urban Development, Hon. Mario Kania Obiga has urged the youths in West Nile not to sit on their God-given talents but use them to join the money economy.

Minister Obiga says President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni through the NRM government has done his part of securing the future of the youths and it will be their choice if they remain poor.

“The result of the big number of youths yesterday in Uganda is a deliberate move of the NRM government ever since it came to power. It began with securing your future through immunisation and later introduced free education for all. However, each one of you is created by God with a gift. Some people in the bible call them talents. So, when you come here, you have to just sharpen that skill and apply it well,” Minister Obiga said.

He made the remarks on Saturday 20th April, 2024 as a chief guest at the graduation ceremony of 473 students who have completed vocational training at West Nile Presidential skilling facility (Alur Hub) located in Zeu Subcounty in Nebbi district.

The students of the 2nd and 3rd cohorts drawn from the administrative units of Arua, Maracha, Yumbe, Arua City, Zombo, Nebbi, Pakwach, Arua District, Terego and Madi-Okolo were awarded certificates in seven (7) employable vocational disciplines namely; Tailoring and design, Hairdressing and makeup, Building and Construction Practice, Carpentry & Joinery, welding and metal fabrications, Bakery & Confectionery and Leather processing (shoe making).

Hon. Obiga who is also the Member of parliament for Terego East constituency urged students to count themselves lucky for having been trained free of charge by President Museveni with skills that will provide for them in their lifetime.

“You are blessed among the so many youths in West Nile who would have benefited. So, go back home with your chests out with your skills. And we are lucky to have this good president who is always coming up with these good ideas. Many people thought it’s not something so useful especially if you go to primary school through university. But the current trend in this country and the future lies in this kind of skill. I want to congratulate you and thank the President for his vision,” Hon. Obiga added.

The Minister further assured the guests that with funds allowing, government will start giving startup capital to the graduating youths from the skilling hubs but first pledged to support the State House Comptroller to set up common user facilities/ workshops in the districts that host the skilling hubs such that youths who graduate are able to continue earning from their skills before they get employed or given startups to start their own businesses.

“My advice to you, the graduates, is to go and do something for yourselves as you wait for government support. Your friends have told you what they are doing and that it is possible. If you think you can’t manage alone, come in groups and start doing business while waiting for the support from the government. I urge the district leaders to support you to access government funds through Emyooga and the Parish Development Model,” Minister Obiga appealed.

Earlier, there was excitement when he was driven in a fabricated motorcycle by one Ocaya Mathias who is an instructor of wielding at the skilling hub and he requested that a special motorcycle be fabricated for him to aid him in the 2026 campaigns.

In his remarks, the King of Alur Kingdom His Royal Highness Phillip Rauni Olarker III informed the gathering that as a Cultural Institution, they are keen to see the young people in the Kingdom and beyond mature into responsible citizens.

He congratulated the graduates and underscored the role of transferring Knowledge & skills as something that requires the commitment of all stakeholders across the board.

“My message to the graduates at today’s event is that they should develop the spirit of hard work as this graduation is just a manifestation of the great future that lies ahead of you. The Parents/Guardians to the graduates should also keep a close watch over these young people with new sets of skills and offer critical guidance to see them prosper. We Pledge our commitment as Alur Kingdom to continue supporting the initiatives of the Government to transform the economy of this Country,” the Alur King said.

The Director, Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs, Eng Raymond Kamugisha who chairs the team of the steering Committee, delivered a message from the State House Comptroller Ms. Jane Barekye.

Eng. Kamugisha said the skilling initiative by the President of Uganda started in Kampala but in his wisdom, it was expanded to benefit other youths across the country and urged the youths to take the skills seriously.

“People spend 16 years in school but no output and they graduate even after spending millions of monies but here in six months children are able to do serious work. The President has started another revolution to transform the youths and let’s support him,” Eng. Kamugisha said.

At the same event, students were awarded Uganda Vocational Qualifications Level One Certificate by the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT), which is equivalent to the Uganda Certificate of Education level, according to the Deputy Director- DIT in charge of Assessment and Certification Dr Micheal Okumu.

“This level one certificate is very critical for our country Uganda. The Uganda vocational qualification is a qualification which is recognized in our country by law and is equivalent to UCE in our system and I feel like the graduates should be very grateful about that. It means you can move to level two or in any other vocational training institute. You can also use this certificate to acquire a job since it exposes you to the world of work. Please guard this certificate jealously,” Mr. Okumu said, adding that their mandate as DIT is to guide the training through standards.

Students who shared testimonies of hope thanked President Museveni for skilling them for free and encouraged their fellow youths in West Nile to register and benefit in the upcoming recruitments.

Alaro Macklin who hails from Arua City acquired skills in tailoring in which she is earning from.

“I’m very proud because right now I make good outfits, uniforms for schools and church choirs. I’m paid according to the number of uniforms I make. I thank President Museveni for skilling us because we are now working not loitering on the streets,” Alaro said.

One Mr. Solomon from Nebbi district who also acquired skills in tailoring informed the chief guest that he is now able to earn from his trade, working with a company called Favour of God fashion Designers in Gulu City.

“I’m now making uniforms for schools. I thank President Museveni for such a wonderful initiative of skilling the youths to make their money. Thanks to the management and instructors of the school. I call upon the youths to embrace this project to get the skills,” Solomon said.

Another beneficiary, Ms. Venny from Pakwach district who got skills in bricklaying and concrete practice (building) and construction informed the guests that while learning, together with colleagues managed to do some renovation around the skilling hub.

“We renovated the staff quarters and built a toilet for them. I have learnt many things in building and I hope I will be a perfect engineer in future. I thank the President for giving me this knowledge and advise my fellow colleagues to put the knowledge acquired into practice,” Venny said.

Mr. Dicken Collins from Nebbi who dropped out of school in Senior Four due to school fees was among the grateful youths who acquired skills in welding.

“I was doing farming but with no good results. When I joined, I got skills in welding and I’m now working with a friend in Nwoya district who is paying me 10,000 shillings every day, making it 300,000 shillings a month. I’m now able to pay school fees for my child and able to do commercial farming at home in Nebbi. I thank the President for skilling us. I never used to be smart but now people are wondering where my smartness comes from,” Dicken Collins said.

Ms. Ayom Miriam from Arua acquired skills in leather tanning . She said, “I know how to make different types of shoes. When I go back, I will not be the same again. I also thank our teacher for ensuring that we learn what brought us here. I thank our management for looking after us well and feeding us well. I’m so grateful and thank the government for this free knowledge.”

The ceremony was also attended and addressed by the Brigade Commander 409 in West Nile, Lt. Col. Nathan Bainomugisha who congratulated the graduates and asked them to be disciplined as they return to their villages to begin a new life.

A total of 19 regional Industrial hubs have been constructed by the government across the country under the Presidential Initiative to skill the youths and help them join the money economy.

The ceremony was attended by Resident District/City Commissioners from the region, LC5 Chairpersons, Security officers and parents, among others.