The former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete has this evening paid a courtesy call on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at State House Entebbe.

President Museveni welcomed the former Tanzanian leader to Uganda.

He also informed H.E Kikwete that as leaders, they must solve the problem of the market to ensure prosperity of the East African people.

President Museveni further emphasised strategic security among the East African Community (EAC), saying this will help the nations to safeguard their interests.

On his part, H. E Kikwete conveyed greetings from Tanzanian President, H.E Samia Suluhu Hassan to President Museveni.

“Your Excellency, we thank you for the warm reception and hospitality. You have taken good care of us. Of course we are home, we don’t expect anything less,” he said.

“I came here after being invited by the Guild Presidents who have organised a summit, it’s the first one. The event has been well organised.”

He also commended President Museveni for his unwavering efforts towards the formation of the East African Community.

H.E Kikwete arrived in Uganda yesterday to attend the Guild Leaders’ Annual Summit as the Chief Guest. The event took place today 15th April 2024 at Makerere University.