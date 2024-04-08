Last week, retired Colonel Dr. Kizza Besigye, a four-time contender for presidency, spearheaded a major nationwide consultation effort. Dr. Besigye has been actively interacting with his supporters and change advocates since he started this tour in the West. He has outlined plans for how the opposition will oppose and eventually overthrow the ruling establishment.

Although Dr. Besigye is at odds with the leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), he continues to embrace the original symbols of the party, notably employing the iconic two fingers of victory, emblematic of FDC’s campaigns: the blue colour and the FDC chants.

The excitement around Dr. Besigye’s return to active politics was evident when he visited Rukungiri, the district where he was born and raised. Roads and streets were alive with activity as FDC-Katonga members, led by Dr. Besigye, moved through them. Supporters of FDC showed their excitement by dancing joyfully, highlighting the deep love and excitement surrounding the return of their beloved son of the land.

Amidst this context, Dr. Besigye made a significant announcement, formally declaring his return to politics. He firmly stated, “I have been on hiatus from politics, but now I am resuming my role,” to the gathered throng in Rukungiri. The fact that Dr. Besigye is back is proof of his revitalized dedication to the cause and his resolve to bring about political change.

On the other hand, considering that Dr. Besigye is currently not a member of the FDC, the Najjanankumbi faction of the party is unhappy that he is using the party’s emblems. Moreover, the central office asserts that the party is still unaware of his ongoing consultative sessions.

The FDC Najjanankumbi President, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, stressed to the media that although Dr Besigye is free to participate in political activities across the nation, he must not use the party’s emblems while he is not formally associated with the FDC and has vowed to sue him.

“We are going to take legal actions against this group not because they are running around the country, that’s the right but because they are misusing or abusing the instruments that portray the FDC, they are misusing our flag, our colour, they are abusing our motto, our slogans and going around the country masquerading as the FDC! They are not FDC, in fact, in doing what they are doing they are also violating the FDC’s constitution,” he said.

Last year, the FDC was embroiled in a significant financial scandal, with allegations surfacing that certain key figures within the party, including Secretary General Nandala Mafabi and President Oboi, had received substantial sums of money from the State House. Among those who accused the party leadership were Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, Kampala’s Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa, who convened their meetings at Katonga. They vehemently declared that the current leadership of the party was tainted by corruption.

The party split deeply as a result of these disputes, creating the Katonga and Najjanankumbi factions. It is noteworthy that Dr. Besigye, one of the founding members of the FDC, has continuously served as the party’s face. Nonetheless, he has somehow overshadowed other competent FDC members due to his strong standing within the party.

Besigye co-founded the FDC and has been involved with it for a long time; his departure has caused a major reevaluation inside the party. For many years, Besigye served as the party’s face, dominating the political scene and making it difficult for other leaders to rise to prominence. As a result, his departure opens the door for aspirational party members who have long been in his shadow to take the initiative and make an impression.

Some sources within the party revealed to us that there is a group of gifted people in the FDC with a variety of backgrounds and abilities, but Besigye’s commanding presence had frequently eclipsed their promise. With his departure, these people now have a chance to demonstrate their leadership abilities and propose new ideas and methods to further the party’s objectives.

They added that these people are now in the spotlight as the party moves through this period of change, providing them with a chance to show off their skills and steer the FDC into a new phase of expansion and resiliency.