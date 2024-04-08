The Manager of Office of the National Chairman NRM SPA Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo spent Monday afternoon meeting and interacting with students of Excel Vocational Institute Bombo, the school according Director Shafic Mwanje has a population of over 2,000 students pursuing different vocational courses.

Hajjat Namyalo while speaking to the students thanked them for students for successfully completing the month of Ramadan. ” Iam happy to find such a big number of Bazzukulu attaining different vocational skills, it’s important irrespective of your level of education to have a skill” Namyalo told the students. Such vocational training equips you with all the necessary basic survival skills especially with the high levels of unemployment in the country.

President Museveni has been a serious advocate for skilling of Bazzukulu. In 2018 he launched the Presidential initiative on skilling the girl/boy child a project that has seen thousands of Bazzukulu acquire skills in hair-dressing, embroidery, tailoring, and many other courses. The Presidents goal is to ensure that all Bazzukulu gain meaningful employment.

Hajjat Namyalo advised the students to always use the skills attained at the institute to better their lives, create wealth and improve standards of living. Namyalo told the students that skills attained at the institute are a great investment in the human resource industry which is vital in the country’s development.

She donated food items including Rice, Matooke, Sugar, Sodas, Posho, Water melons etc to enable the students enjoy their Eid Al-Fitr. She reminded the thousands of students that President Museveni is still here and will be on the Ballot in 2026. She promised to return with empowerment tools to facilitate a quick transition of the already trained and skilled students into the money economy.