In this regard, Gen. Muntu’s words are a clear call to action, urging prompt action to end the internal NUP struggle and strengthen the unity of Uganda’s opposition movement.He issued a warning, saying that the resolution of conflicts will get more difficult and complicated with every increase in internal conflict within the NUP.

While on Next Radio on Saturday, the former presidential contender stressed the critical role that hope plays as the impetus behind any political movement. He emphasized that swift action must be taken to stop hope from completely eroding as soon as acts that undermine it begin to manifest.

“To hope is the most critical thing that we need now, it is a weapon most people don’t know, therefore if I engage in things that can drive Ugandans in another state of hopelessness it undermines that effort… All of us under the opposition are under test; the environment we operate in, the regime which does things day and night to make sure that opposition is in total mess..” he said.

For more than a month, the National Unity Platform (NUP) has been embroiled in internal conflicts, primarily triggered by financial matters within Parliament, resulting in the suspension of one of their key leaders, Mathias Mpuuga.

However, since then, the party has been engulfed in a tumultuous exchange of words, primarily conducted through social media platforms. Both the party and Mpuuga have engaged in issuing statements and responses, a move that many political observers have criticized. The ongoing public airing of grievances has drawn sharp criticism, with blame often directed at the party leadership for airing internal disputes in the public eye.

However, Gen Muntu has advised that all political parties in Uganda must learn mechanisms of handling internal conflicts. “Our own efforts day and night must be focused on building conflict management skills internally, we need to know which words we say in public and which words are meant for private talks because we must avoid adding to the state of hopelessness to the country and therefore my advice to the colleagues is that they should lock themselves in this room and resolve this matter.”

He also urged that NUP leaders must use all avenues available to make sure that the internal disputes are settled and they embark on organizing for the coming elections. “What is happening in NUP does not affect Mpuuga only but the entire party is tainted but also it affects the entire opposition.”

