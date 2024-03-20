CHARLES Emmitt Capps, an American Christian preacher who died on 23rd February, 2014 at the age of 80 years once said, “…words are the most powerful thing in the universe, words are containers, they contain faith, or fear, and they produce after their kind…”, meaning people especially leaders at whatever field or level, should choose their words wisely because they are pregnant with meanings.

The MP Jinja North Constituency David Isabirye (Aga) and his Butembe counterpart David Livingstone Zijjan have voluntarily turned themselves into a kind of Israel-Hamas situation with a barrage of verbal missiles, even when 2026 is still some distance away by three years.

Isabirye reportedly cautioned Zijjan against contesting for Jinja North in 2026 or else be prepared to go blind.

The issue has gone viral in both traditional and social media platforms, dominating debates, especially in Busoga.

The shocking statement that the MP has not refuted was uttered during the burial of Godfrey Kibuuka, the LC1 chairman of Wanyange Lake Cell in Northern Division, Jinja City.

Aga reportedly warned Zijjan not to dare him in the constituency where he is regarded as the ‘king’ or else he would suddenly lose his sight.

With reference to the powerful Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda who attempted to contest the constituency but quickly abandoned and relocated to Budiope West in Buyende district, Aga told Zijjan to back off ‘his’ constituency or else prepare to go blind, triggering a bout of laughter from the mourners.

It’s not clear whether Aga made the statement as humour to spice his speech so as to cause some laughter to the mourners or he was really serious.

This was in reaction to reports that the very wealthy and connected Zijjan had already made up his mind to contest for Jinja North in the 2026 general elections.

However, Zijjan being a politician has not taken lightly the statement which he describes as weird, though not surprising, saying the threat is self-inflicting to Aga.

Quoting from the Bible as recorded in the Book of Numbers 23:23 which says, “…For there is no sorcery against Jacob, nor any divination against Israel…”to define his spiritual strength, Zijjan says Aga’s threats are empty and ineffective.

“…the one in me is greater and more powerful than the witchcraft being talked of, so the statement is null and void ,sorry for Aga who takes pride in witchcraft when he claims to be a Christian…”Zijjan said.

He says Aga has resorted to threats of witchcraft because he has not delivered anything as expected of him, adding that the FDC politician is on his way out of the parliament in 2026.

Saying he will be declared the duly elected MP to represent Jinja North to the 12 parliament in 2026, Zijjan adds that he will be with full vision without any slight eye problem and quickly urges Aga to prepare to open a shrine after losing the polls.

What You Need to Know:

The name “Aga”, was derived from an early morning radio segment dubbed “Aga Wano ne Wali”, on the Bugembe Town Council-based Basoga Baino (Baba FM 87.7)owned by former Jinja West MP Moses Grace Balyeku,where he was the main presenter for some years before quitting to join a rival radio station Busoga One.

Aga (FDC) won the 2021 general elections after obtaining 13,388 votes beating 16 others including the then incumbent Nelson Lufafa who garnered 6,958 in third position after the NRM flag bearer Mohammed Bismarck Bidondole who got 9,564 votes.

It took a high- level negotiation, including the exchange of millions of money to convince Bidondole to withdraw a case over questionable academic qualifications against Aga from the court of law

As usual, more than 20 aspirants have already expressed interest in the constituency, notably Zijjan, Lufafa, radio presenter/comedian Hussein Muyonjo known by his stage name as Swengere, among others.