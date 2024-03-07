A horrific double murder has shaken the Kanungu district after the bodies of a young woman and her infant child were found strangled on the roadside.

Sunday Christopher, the chairperson of Chozi village, reported the discovery on March 6th at around 6:00 AM. The victims, identified as 18-year-old Orishaba Proscovia and her 5-month-old daughter Arinda Pretty, had been missing since the previous day. Their bodies were found along the Ntabagwe Primary School – Kihembe Road.

According to a press statement released by ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Public Relations Officer, a search party was initiated after the report was made to Kanyantorogo Police Post and later escalated to Kanungu CPS. Community members were initially unable to identify the bodies, but the paternal aunt of the deceased later confirmed Orishaba Proscovia’s identity.

The motive behind the killings remains unclear. Police have, however, arrested one suspect, Turyahwe Innocent, the father of the deceased child. The crime scene was examined, documented, and relevant witness statements were recorded. Samples were collected from the scene to aid in the investigation. An autopsy was performed at Kihihi Health Centre IV, and the bodies have been released to the family for burial.

“Inquiries are still at hand,” the statement concluded.