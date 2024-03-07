A security guard is in custody following a shooting incident that claimed the life of a young man in Rukungiri district on March 5th, 2024.

The deceased, identified as 22-year-old Kenneth Masanyu, was reportedly visiting his uncle in Rugoma cell when the tragedy occurred. According to a press release by ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Police Public Relations Officer, Masanyu became disoriented while walking through a banana plantation and ended up near a guarded compound.

Nicholas Ainembabazi, a security guard employed by Millennium Security Company, allegedly spotted Masanyu and ordered him to sit down. When Masanyu reportedly remained standing, Ainembabazi is said to have opened fire, fatally wounding him.

The area manager of Millennium Security Company, Eria Tumwesigye, informed the police about the incident. Police investigators visited the crime scene, documented the evidence, and interviewed potential witnesses. Ainembabazi was arrested for questioning, and the body of the deceased was transported to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for an autopsy.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, and the police investigation is ongoing.