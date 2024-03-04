THE oft-quoted phrase: “…little girls with dreams become women with vision…”fits very well with the theme for this year’s celebrations to mark the international women’s Day held on 8th March every year.

This year’s celebrations will take place in the eastern Katakwi district in Teso sub region, under the theme: Accelerating Gender Equality Through Economic Empowerment of Women.

Katakwi is the home district to the current Vice President Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo who is also the district Woman MP.

Referencing the theme, Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation in charge of Busoga Mrs. Florence Mutyabule says one of the ways of fighting poverty in the sub region is to empower girls to acquire quality education and skills.

‘…women’s empowerment, especially in Busoga, is a critical aspect of achieving gender equality because it includes increasing a woman’s sense of self worth, her decision-making power, her access to opportunities and resources…”Mrs. Mutyabule stresses.

In her congratulatory message to the women of Busoga in particular, the former head teacher-turned politician urges the community to create a safe region where girls and women attain economic empowerment to exploit their full potential.

Although Busoga is celebrated as a region with the most number of highly educated women who have held key public and private offices, Mrs Florence Mutyabule says the demand for more is even greater now because the population continues to soar.

Notable female figures described as the crème de la crème of Busoga cannot skip Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga who has been at the helm of parliament of Uganda for 10 years as deputy and speaker respectively, and Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe who earned a place as the first woman in Africa to occupy the Vice Presidency office and the sixth Vice President of Uganda.

Other powerful female names currently include Hajjat Rukia Isanga Nakadama the Third Deputy Prime Minister, Milly Babirye Babalanda (Presidency Minister) Princess Persis Namuganza,

Outside the political circle the list is equally long to include Lady Justice Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza who holds a PhD in law, a University don and serving as justice of the Supreme Court.

Dorothy Kisaka the ED Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is another name one cannot forget, and others scattered in the education, health, as well as private sector both within and outside Uganda.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule pays glowing tribute to the ruling NRM government whose affirmative action and deliberate policies have seen more women occupy big positions while young girls have many role models to guide and motivate them.

“…President Yoweri Museveni has done his part through a number of strategic interventions, it’s up to us to take advantage and embrace all the anti-poverty campaign programmes and policies in place…”, she challenged the parents.

However, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule also wants parents to balance their parenting by putting a keen eye on the boys who, for decades, have been left alone in the name of protecting and promoting the girls.

She notes with concern that the region is currently bleeding in the hands of male youth who have become substance abusers and causing pain to many innocent members of the public.

“…we have very many well brought up and educated daughters who have now become single mothers, frustrated and traumatized because they landed in the hands of boys whose parents employed a laissez –faire approach…”she regrets.

The concern comes following unfortunate incidents where many people have died in the hands of criminal gangs who waylay their victims at odd hours and spots.

The latest victim was Alexander Isabirye the former head teacher of Mwiri Primary School who succumbed to wounds inflicted on him by a machete-wielding youth group who attacked him from his gate on Saturday morning as he walked for his morning prayers at a nearby church.

Isabirye, (now deceased) who was recognized as one of the best performing head teachers a few years ago, lifted Mwiri Primary School from the academic pit to become one of the best schools in the region.

Rogers Kifubangabo, a dynamic journalist and son to a news whiz, a celebrated Biology teacher and Information Minister Michael Kifubangabo was also stabbed to death in Bugembe Town Council by suspected thugs who have never been arrested to face justice.

Similar sad episodes are reported daily in many parts of Busoga where spoilt youth consuming illicit drugs and substances always in search of money and material things like mobile phones, TV sets, computers and other valuables attack their victims to death.

What you need to know

Cases of young mothers are on the rise in Busoga and many parts of the country due to over emphasis on the girl children at the expense of boys.

In Busoga, like most parts of the country, once a girl becomes pregnant, she is either suspended or expelled from the school for fear of ‘infecting other girls with her bad habit’ while the boy who impregnated always quietly changes school without any rebuke from the parents or community.

In most cases, the boy is ‘celebrated’ as a hero for displaying and proving his ‘manliness’ by ballooning a girl even when they are not married.

Gender Based Violence, Sexual Violence, Teenage or early Marriage, Child abuse and child labour are some of the challenges that have persisted in Busoga for many years.