President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni ,who is also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) yesterday met and held discussions with the members of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) at State House, Entebbe.

According to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), the leaders discussed issues concerning the ruling party.

The development hot on the heels of the Wednesday 28th February 2024 meeting that saw President Museveni launching the update of the NRM register and also flagging off the party district registrars who will conduct the exercise.