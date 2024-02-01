Early Life Struggles

Namuli Evelyn, a 13-year-old orphan, has emerged as the top student at Favored Hearts Nursery and Primary School in her Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), scoring an impressive 12 Aggregate. Born in Makerere Kivulu to Mr. Sam and Miss Nakate Odette, Evelyn’s life took a difficult turn when her parents had a heated disagreement, leading to her father abandoning the family when she was just 5 years old.

Evelyn and her struggling mother lived in a single room that doubled as a bar at night. Despite the challenging circumstances, Evelyn worked tirelessly, selling brooms around Makerere Kivulu to make ends meet. However, tragedy struck when she returned home one day to find her mother had disappeared, leaving her alone and homeless.

“I found the door wide open and most of the house items missing including the mattress, bed sheets and saucepans among others,” she narrates.

Life on the Streets

Left to fend for herself, Evelyn resorted to various odd jobs, including washing clothes and disposing of rubbish in people’s homes. She also joined a group of street children who earned a meager income through cultural dances. Their daily routine involved moving to different streets and sleeping on the streets of Makerere at night. This challenging lifestyle continued for over a year.

“We were seven children and would earn Shs 500 to Shs1,000 a day through dancing several cultural dances,” she shares.

Guardian Angel Enters

The turning point in Evelyn’s life occurred when she caught the attention of Bashir Musaazi, her guardian angel, during one of their dance sessions.

“During one of our dance sessions, he was among the spectators. He watched us three times on different occasions and on the fourth, he took my picture before he tipped me Shs10,000. I had never held such an amount in my life. I ate that money for almost two weeks, eating Shs500 every day,” she shares. Musaazi, impressed by her talent, not only tipped her generously but also took her picture. Despite a brief separation, Musaazi’s persistent efforts to help Evelyn eventually succeeded.

Musaazi, who had a troupe of children he was teaching, wanted Evelyn to join but was cautious about her potential parents’ disapproval. After confirming she was an orphan, Musaazi, with the help of the police and local authorities, started the process of officially becoming Evelyn’s guardian.

“I used to see these kids. They used to walk around dancing with a radio cassette. I had a troupe of children I was teaching and she captured my eye by her dance moves. I initially wanted her to be part of the troupe but I was worried that she could have parents who would not agree with the idea. I left her but I took her picture for remembrance and to ask my sponsors how we could help her,” Musaazi Bashir adds.

Rescue and Education

“I had already acquired certain documents from the Local Council in my area to establish my identity,” Bashir began. “I engaged with the local police, who provided me with assistance, and together we connected with CDO Ms. Nakalembe Sarah and GISO Mr. Tugume Joseph, responsible for children’s affairs at Makerere Kivulu police. They proved to be invaluable in the process, offering guidance, but also advised us to persist in our search for Namuli’s parents.”

Under Musaazi’s care, Evelyn joined the Africa Children’s Heart Uganda orphanage, where she received not only shelter but also education and vocational training. After two years of preparation, she started attending school at Favored Hearts Nursery and Primary School in Buwama, Sango.

The transition to school life was challenging initially, but Evelyn’s inquisitive nature and determination endeared her to teachers. She stayed at school during holidays, revising past papers diligently, and her efforts paid off when she scored an impressive aggregate of 9 in mock exams and 12 points in the recently released PLE results.

Gratitude to Sponsors

Evelyn acknowledges the crucial role played by her sponsors, including “mummy Michelle,” who consistently covered her school fees and provided necessary scholastic materials. Other sponsors like Miss Ruth and Miss Sherry also contributed books and support to the orphanage, aiding Evelyn’s academic success.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to my sponsors, including Mummy Michelle, for their unwavering support throughout my education. Mummy Michelle has consistently paid my school fees on time and provided essential scholastic materials. I would also like to extend my thanks to Miss Ruth, our other generous sponsor, who donated books covering all subjects to our orphanage, significantly contributing to my exam success. Additionally, I appreciate Miss Sherry for her continuous support and presence in our lives,” she conveyed with appreciation.

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, the resilient 13-year-old aspires to become an optician. Motivated by her own experience with eye infections at the age of nine, Evelyn dreams of establishing a hospital that will offer free eye care services to underprivileged children.

“At the age of nine, I endured a harrowing experience with eye infections, something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. Fortunately, Uncle Bashir ensured I received the proper treatment. Yet, I’m acutely aware that many children suffer from similar issues without the necessary support. This is why I aspire to become an optician. My goal is to pursue further education, excel in my studies, and eventually establish a hospital that provides free services to children in need,” she passionately expresses her vision for the future.

Message to Others

In a heartfelt message to other homeless and orphaned children, Evelyn urges patience, trust in God, and belief in a brighter future. She highlights her own journey as proof that despite the hardships, a guardian angel or helping hand might be just around the corner. Her story stands as a testament to resilience, compassion, and the potential for success against all odds.