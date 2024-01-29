In the wake of the untimely demise of the revered Barbara Cecilia Atim Ogwal of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, who succumbed to a battle against cancer on January 18, the battleground for the Dokolo Woman MP seat is ablaze with anticipation and political fervor.

The late Ogwal, laid to rest in a solemn ceremony at her home in Dog-Gudu Village, Alito Subcounty in Kole District, has left a void eagerly eyed by seven ambitious aspirants, all poised to step into the political arena.

While grief still shrouds her relatives and friends, the succession queue is brimming with contenders.

Among the contenders are Ms. Sarah Aguti Nyangkorio of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) party and Ms. Janet Rose Adong Elau of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

This duo, having contested against Ogwal in the 2021 General Election and fallen short, is back in the race, determined to reshape their political fortunes.

In the intense 2021 electoral showdown, Ogwal secured her seat with a commanding 32,223 votes, outstripping NRM’s Elau, who came in second with 16,880 votes. UPC’s Aguti, a formidable contender, polled 10,460 votes in the hotly contested race.

The political theater in Dokolo has grown even more riveting with the entry of other contenders into the fray. Dr. Anna Grace Lalam, Ms. Beatrice Molly Abang (Dokolo District NRM chairperson), Ms. Lillian Auma Okullo, and Ms. Rebecca Arao (Dokolo LC5 female councillor representing workers) are among those who have expressed their interest to succeed Ogwal.

While FDC is yet to finalize its decision on whom to front as its candidate, a series of meetings are already underway in Lira City and Dokolo to determine the party’s successor strategy.

At Ogwal’s burial, FDC leader Patrick Amuriat Oboi urged party leaders to consider an unopposed FDC candidate in the Dokolo by-election, underscoring the strategic importance of unity within the party.

On the other side of the political spectrum, the NRM party is gearing up for the contest, with the party secretariat announcing its intention to choose a flagbearer.

Although the Electoral Commission has not officially declared the seat vacant or outlined a roadmap for the by-election, the NRM Secretary General, Mr. Richard Todwong, has declared their proactive approach to reorganize the party ahead of the impending Dokolo by-election.

Todwong emphasized the need for strategic organization to avoid a repeat of costly mistakes made in previous by-elections, citing the Oyam North by-election as an example. He stated that the NRM will undertake all necessary measures to ensure their flagbearer becomes Ogwal’s rightful successor.

As Dokolo becomes the focal point of political maneuvers and strategic calculations, the race to fill Cecilia Ogwal’s shoes unfolds as a gripping saga, promising an intricate tapestry of political ambitions, alliances, and electoral drama in the days to come.

The legacy of the late political icon looms large, casting a shadow that each contender hopes to step out of and emerge as the rightful heir to represent the people of Dokolo.