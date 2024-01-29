Kayunga District Former Women Member of Parliament aspirant, Hon. Agatha Nalubwama, through her Agency Agatha Nalubwama Ministries donated items to facilitate mobility of persons living with disability in Kayunga.

The items include, wheel chairs, scholastic materials, food, Sanitaries for girls, bedsheets for the elderly people among others.

The event was held at Busaana Town Council headquarters on Friday as they were celebrating Uganda’s Liberation day of NRM/ NRA .

The Agatha Nalubwama ministries partnered with Sofos Consult Limited, attended by the Consult founder and a philanthropist Pastor Henry Kibirige.

The managing Director of Nalubwama Ministries and the NRM Flag bearer for the Kayunga woman MP Seat Hon. Agatha Nalubwama said, they have done this to help the poor and the disabled people to have a happy life in their homes.

“As leaders we cannot just sit back and watch our people suffer in their communities, we must come out and do something that can encourage them to love their country and to uplift their wellbeing” she added.

“The era of politics is over and now we have to do work that helps our people including helping them in socio-economic transformation, helping the disabled, women’s groups, monitoring government programs to see if people have benefited from them and then election will find us on the way” Nalubwama eluded.

We will work with Hon Nalubwama to raise the standard of Kayunga because we found her to be a cooperative and honest person, what you have to do is helping us to use the resources provided to you so that we can add more” Pastor Henry Kibirige said.