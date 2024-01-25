The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has today released the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) results.

During release of the results that was presided over by the Minister of Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni at Nakasero State Lodge , the UNEB Executive Director, Mr. Dan Nokrach Odongo said that a total of 749,254 candidates from 15,859 centres (schools) registered for PLE in 2023 compared to 832,654 in 2022. Of this number, 501,602 (66.9%) from 11,365 centres were Universal Primary Education (UPE) beneficiaries, and 247,652 (33.1) of the candidates were Non-UPE.

Mr. Odongo revealed that a higher proportion of the 2023 candidates passed in Division 3 and above level.

“Overall, the performance of candidates is comparable to that of 2022. Division U (Ungraded) is awarded to candidates who have failed to reach the minimum level of performance that can be awarded at least a Division 4 They are not eligible for admission to the Senior 1 class,” he said.

“It should be noted that the number of candidates in Division U is quite high, at 88,269 (10.4%) and should raise concern so that they do not just add to the statistics of school drop-outs. There are districts such as Kibuku (31.5%), Madi Okollo (31.5%), Dokolo (28.9%), Kween (28.4%), Namisindwa (28.9%) where the percentages are well above the national average. Many other districts have over 20% of the candidates in Division U. It is necessary to find out the causes and address them,” he added.

On the performance of Prison Inmates, UNEB maintained an examination centre at Uganda Government Upper Prison School, Luzira and 69 candidates were registered (as compared to the 68 registered in 2022). Of the 69 candidates who registered, 60 candidates sat; 2 passed in Division 1, 32 obtained Division 2, 15 obtained Division 3.5 obtained Division 4, and 6 were ungraded: while 9 did not sit for the examination.