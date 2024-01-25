In a bold and straightforward appeal to Members of Parliament, the Parmanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury- Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Ggoobi has urged them to shift their focus from allocating funds for the medical treatment of top government officials abroad to addressing critical needs within Uganda’s health sector.

Ggoobi’s impassioned appeal to Members of Parliament unfolded as a direct response to a question posed by Ibrahim Ssemujju, the representative for Kira Municipality. Ssemujju had pointedly reminded Ggoobi about the previous allocation of funds to Lubowa Specialized Hospital, questioning the outcomes with a skeptical inquiry, “We gave that money to Lubowa, what happened?”

In an intriguing twist, Ggoobi chose not to directly address Ssemujju’s remarks regarding Lubowa Hospital. Instead, he steadfastly stood by his proposal, defending it with a resolute stance.

“I am making a clear statement here: the funds designated for overseas medical treatments could be better utilized to enhance our domestic healthcare systems. I’ve witnessed many Ugandans living longer, receiving quality treatment right here. In essence, our system isn’t inherently flawed, but sometimes individuals seek treatment abroad for reasons we need to address,” Ggoobi remarked, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive examination of the healthcare landscape.

Expanding on his position, Ggoobi underscored the comparatively low number of Ugandans opting for medical treatment abroad. This observation became a catalyst for his call to action, urging leaders to reconsider the allocation of funds.

“Going forward, let’s rethink these allocations for overseas treatments. Instead, channel these funds to fortify our own institutions,” he proposed. “It’s a crucial conversation we need to have as leaders for the betterment of our healthcare system,” Ggoobi added, encouraging a shift in priorities and resource distribution to strengthen Uganda’s healthcare infrastructure.

The PSST’s strategic avoidance of directly engaging with the Lubowa Hospital question underscored his commitment to redirecting the narrative toward a more inclusive and impactful healthcare strategy for the nation.

His call comes amidst growing concerns about the allocation of substantial financial resources for the healthcare of high-ranking officials, a practice that has faced criticism for diverting resources away from vital domestic healthcare initiatives.

Ggoobi’s call also comes at the same time when the Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi during the special sitting held in Parliament in remembrance of Dokolo Woman lawmaker Cecilia Ogwal also asked the government to embrace funding the nation’s health sector.

Ssenyonyi said that the current trend of high-profile individuals seeking medical treatment abroad and subsequently succumbing to their ailments has become a glaring indicator of the deficiencies inherent in Uganda’s health system.

“The recent passing of our esteemed colleague, the Honorable Ogwal, and the unfortunate demise of several others in foreign hospitals underscore a distressing reality—Uganda’s healthcare system is marred by significant lacunae and deficiencies. These incidents bring to light the harsh consequences of a healthcare infrastructure that has struggled to meet the needs of its citizens adequately,” he said.

He added that tragically, many Ugandans lose their lives to treatable diseases, a grim outcome attributed to the pervasive issues of corruption and the government’s failure to prioritize the health sector. The repercussions of this systemic failure are starkly evident as a growing number of capable Ugandans opt to seek medical attention abroad. “The lack of confidence in the country’s capacity to provide comprehensive health services is a compelling factor driving this trend.”