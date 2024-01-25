By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Neurological disorders and diseases are some of the most complicated conditions one may get in life with a number of them actually being life threatening.

However according to Dr. Blessing Taremwa an Expert Neurologist attached to Teamwork Homecare Services, with early diagnosis, the best possible treatment plan can be worked out to help mitigate the severity, manage the ailment better and improve one’s chances of recovery plus a better quality of life if they have to live with a neurological disorder for the rest of their lives.

What are Neurological disorders?

These are diseases and deformities which affect the nervous system as a whole including organs like the brain, spinal cord, muscles, nerve roots, nerve endings and other aspects of the nervous system.

Common Neurological Disorders

According to a research by the University of San Francisco California in the USA, there are over 600 known Neurological disorders.

However the most common of all of them according to Dr. Taremwa are those resulting from defective genes like muscular dystrophy, degenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, those affecting blood vessels to the brain like Stroke, those affecting the nervous system’s proper development like Spina Bifida, spinal cord injuries and compulsive disorders such as Epilepsy not forgetting infections to the system such as Meningitis.

Symptoms of Neurological Disorders

“ The most common symptoms of Neurological disorders are frequent headaches, numbness, loss of limb strength, dizziness, memory loss, cognitive difficulties, tremors, visual challenges, spasm and involuntary contractions” Teamwork Homecare Services’ Consultant Neurologist Dr. Taremwa says.

How can Neurological Disorders be prevented?

While Neurological diseases resulting from hereditary conditions are very hard to prevent or avoid, a timely change in life style for conditions like Dementia and Stroke can help reduce the chances of one catching these diseases later in life.

Teamwork Homecare’s Dr. Taremwa says “these life style changes include doing regular physical exercises, avoiding isolation that is through keeping up with family and involvement in the community, avoiding alcohol, tobacco and other illegal drugs.”

He also adds that one should have at least 6-8 hours of sleep everyday, a balanced diet with lots of fruits and vegetables, avoid brain and spinal injuries while on the road, during extreme sports and other risky activities by wearing protective gear and finally one should also endeavour to avoid or treat medical risks such as High Blood Pressure, high cholesterol, stress, obesity and Diabates effectively to avert the risk of Neurological disorders.

Treatment

Knowledge on the side of the patient when it comes to Neurological diseases is key and this also entails their care takers whether family or Professional home and hospital based care nurses like those provided by Teamwork Homecare Services.

“Reason for this is the proper and effective management of these patients in order to achieve considerable progress towards improved quality of life while they battle these disorders or recovery where it is possible relies a big part on their cooperation which ranges from adhering to Doctor’s instructions, attending therapy sessions consistently and putting in place the best supportive environment for their improvement” Julius Habumugisha the CEO Teamwork Homecare emphasizes.

Physiotherapy to manage symptoms and restore some basic functionalities like movement and self support is often given.

Pain management and also therapy that prevents worsening of the condition according to Habumugisha can also be given.

Cognitive behavioral therapy sessions (talk therapy),in addition thought and behavior reorientation to help cope with disability that may result from these disorders can also be given.

However cognitive behavioral therapy may not be appropriate for more complex ailments like stroke, Parkinsons Disease and Epilepsy but can be applied to ADHD, Anxiety, other mood and psychogenic impairments.

Some treatment of Neurological disorders can be curative but most times Neuro rehabilitation is aimed at minimizing functional deficit and restoring some functions of the system like basic movement that can help the patient live a close to normal life as possible according to Dr. Taremwa. Symptoms of these disorders can also be mitigated through surgery.

Therapeutic medication and pain management medication may be given for various Neurological disorders like Schizophrenia but should strictly be prescribed by an Expert in this field Dr. Taremwa advises.

In conclusion Teamwork Homecare’s Dr. Taremwa notes that some of the more complex diseases affecting the nervous system mostly affect the elderly that is people 65 years of age and over. These include Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Stroke, Muscle dystrophy and Neuropathy among others and thus people in that age category should endeavour to get regular check ups so that they can start treatment early Incase they are found to have any of these diseases.

