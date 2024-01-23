BY NELLY OTTO

JINJA

LIKE one of the respected American scholars and authors Warren Gamaliel Bennis once said that “…leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality…” former Jinja West MP Hon Moses Grace Balyeku has described President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as the greatest pillar of Africa.

Balyeku, known by many as an NRM enthusiast and a great admirer of President Museveni says the importance and contributions of Museveni transcends national and continental boundaries.

“…we continue to enjoy and cherish his rich ideals which have over years helped to transform Uganda where many leaders from other parts of the world visit for bench-marking on a number of issues…” he said.

This is contained in his congratulatory message to the President, Cabinet and NRM fraternity ahead of the 38th NRM Anniversary also known as NRM Liberation Day whose celebrations to be hosted at St John SS Wakitaka in Jinja City.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to be the chief guest at the event being celebrated under the theme, “Building A Country We All Cherish”, which the national organizers say fits into the wider NRM Manifesto 2021-26 which the NRM party committed to Secure the Future of all Ugandans.

Balyeku who is currently carrying the NRM flag for Jinja West having lost to the opposition FDC’s Dr Timothy Lusala Batuwa in the 2021 parliamentary elections has asked residents in the constituency to join hands to celebrate the day which has become synonymous with liberty, freedom and unity.

“…some of us were able to witness the atrocities and upheavals that engulfed our country when wrong elements were in charge of the affairs, but thank God things changed drastically since NRM took charge…”Balyeku remarked.

The flamboyant business guru turned politician has challenged residents, especially the youth, to work hard and embrace all the government-funded anti-poverty programmes and projects to improve their standards of living.

He says no government anywhere in the world distributes free money or food but to take advantage of the enabling environment with abundant peace and resources to create wealth.

It should be recalled that while in the ninth and tenth parliaments from 2011-2020, Balyeku initiated and lobbied a number of income generating ventures like establishing the Basoga Baino(BABA)Media Group which houses Baba TV and Baba FM,construction of Mpumudde Market, renovation of Mpumudde Health Centre IV and Kimaka Health Centre III,among others.

He also bought two mini buses which were used by the constituents to attend social functions like marriage, funerals and other related events, which have since stopped.