Uganda’s first 5G Telcom, Airtel Uganda has appointed Joweria Nabakka as the new Customer Experience Director in a strategic move that promises to redefine customer experience and innovation.

Prior to her current role, she served in different capacities at Airtel including, the Head of Revenue Planning and Geo Marketing at WARID Telecom which role she also held at Airtel Tanzania for 2 years before returning to Uganda to take over the Data and Devices Portfolio in product development she has held since 2016 to date.

Ms. Nabakka has spearheaded the selection of the final product portfolio for Airtel Uganda during the WARID/ Airtel merger in 2013.

Since her return to Uganda, she has ensured the smooth launch of the end-to-end portfolio, and customer USSD journeys, in addition to being instrumental in the launch of products like FREAKY FRIDAY, DOUBLE DATA, and DATA MY PAKALAST, This, along with her continued contribution to Airtel’s growth saw her being transferred to Airtel Tanzania for two years to support in the same role.

Ms. Nabakka has been a face and voice of the brand at major Airtel Uganda events, underscoring her all-round understanding of the telecommunications sector, and the brand, as well as being a driving force ensuring Airtel Uganda customers not only get top-notch services but also enjoy the partnerships that enhance customer experience.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Statistics from Makerere University, an MBA from Cavendish University, and a CPA.

The expertise she has gained over the years will undoubtedly enable her to excel in her new role which is designed to enable the telecom company to extend the desired services to the vast and dynamic customer base spread across the country.