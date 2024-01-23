Speaker Anita Among has said the health of the Dokolo District Woman Representative, late Hon. Cecilia Ogwal, took for the worse during the recently concluded Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC).

The late Ogwal was the Chairperson of the Sub-Committee of Spouses and Accompanying Persons during the 27th CSPOC held from 03 to 07 January 2024 at the Commonwealth Resort Hotel, Munyonyo.

“When we got the information that she was not well, I had to rush out of the conference to ensure a swift evacuation to India for specialised medical care. Unfortunately, she passed away on 18 January 2024,” said Among.

The Speaker made the revelation during the special sitting to pay tribute to Ogwal on Monday, 22 January 2024.

She said the state of Ogwal’s ill health was unclear, because she was very private with her condition.

“Her humility is a lesson for all; she loved to see everyone happy and would withhold even critical information about her health, if she sensed that it would make anyone sad,” Among said.

President Yoweri Museveni has accorded the fallen MP an official funeral, which Speaker Among attributed to her illustrious career and contribution since she first joined politics in 1980 as the Assistant Secretary General of the Uganda People’s Congress Party (UPC).

“It is therefore, my humble appeal that we celebrate the life of Ogwal because she lived an impactful, industrious life and served her country with distinction,” Speaker Among said.

She added that whereas Ogwal belonged to the Forum for Democratic Party (FDC) party, she was non-partisan in her career.

“She was an icon of love, unity and a mentor to many of us. Most ladies joined Parliament because they wanted to be a ‘Cecilia’. She spoke eloquently for all Ugandans, not just for the people of Dokolo or her political party, it was Uganda first,” said Among.

Speaker Among described Ogwal as a loving mother who believed in human rights, urging MPs to emulate her and serve with dignity, respect and equality.

“These are the attributes that Ogwal had in her life. Her death has manifested a true spirit of goodness and it is an indication that the deceased lived a righteous life which should be emulated by all of us,” said Among.

Ogwal was one of the longest-serving legislators, having served since 1996. At the time of her death, she was a member of the Committees on Physical Infrastructure, and Budget.

She also served as Uganda’s representative to the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and a Parliamentary Commissioner in the 10th Parliament.