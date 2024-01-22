Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Minister for the Presidency has told business people to utilize the Liberation Day celebrations to mint money from the many visitors that will throng Jinja City come Friday 26/01/2024. Ms Babalanda made the remarks while addressing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre, in Kampala on Monday to highlight the Government’s preparation for the Liberation Day.

To be held under the theme: “Building a Country we all cherish”, Hon Babalanda called on Hoteliers, the Informal sector, Bus and taxi operators, plus Boda Boda riders to take advantage of the huge turn up of guests at the venue to market their products and services.

While inviting all the members of the “Fourth Estate” (Media), Ms Babalanda said: “There will be plenty of food and refreshments for all those that will attend this year’s Liberation Day in Jinja”.

She added that a total of 53 medals will be awarded during the Liberation Day, in recognition of all those that dedicated their lives to fight for the liberation of Uganda from tyrannical and dictatorial regimes, that characterized Uganda in the past.

Regarding land matters, Ms. Babalanda cautioned Busoga subregion people against the habit of selling their land cheaply, saying land in Busoga is valuable due to presence of minerals in the region.

“If you sell your land cheaply, you will lose ownership of all valuable minerals found underneath your land,”she added.

On socio- economic development, Ms. Babalanda said Uganda has made tremendous strides in the field of infrastructure development, Industrialization and the guaranteeing of media freedoms, through opening up many private Radio, Television and Print plus online media houses.

She cautioned the media against being biased when it comes to reporting on current affairs.

“Investigative Journalism should not be biased to politics only,”she asserted.

President Yoweri Museveni is expected to grace this year’s Liberation Day, as Guest of Honor.