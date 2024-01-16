The Deputy Press Secretary to H.E the President, Mr. Faruk Kirunda has castigated the opposition under their “United Forces of Change” alliance for always trying to disrupt and confuse Ugandans through their wicked moves.

He however predicted that these moves will soon fade-out without creating any impact.

“I predict that these wicked moves by “United Forces of Change” to disrupt and confuse Ugandans will fade out soon without impact, like others before. #NAMSummitUg2024, #G77ChinaSummitUg24 will go on as planned and Uganda will not be disrupted,” Mr. Kirunda said.

Mr. Kirunda’s disapproval of opposition’s moves come hot on the heels of today’s opposition leaders’ joint press conference held at Katonga Road- where the office of Erias Lukwago-led Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) faction is situated.

The press briefing was attend by the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, former FDC leader, Dr. Kizza Besigye, Alliance for National Transformation’s Winnie Kiiza, Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, among others.