The State House has cleared the air regarding the letter purportedly written by the Principal Private

Secretary (PPS) to H.E the President, Dr. Kenneth Omona and addressed to the Permanent Secretary- Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development requesting him to effect payments of pensions, gratuity and terminal benefits to the alleged former employees of Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

In the letter dated 16 December, 2023, the author claims that H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni received several complaints from the former workers on the issue of non- payment of their terminal benefits by the sector authorities.

“The claimants filed a case in High Court of Uganda under HCS No. 297/2023 and court awarded and directed for payment of their terminal benefits,” reads in part the letter titled, “COMPLAINTS TO HE THE PRESIDENT OF THE

REPUBLIC OF UGANDA FOR INTERVENTION ON NONPAYMENT OF PENSION, GRATUITY AND TERMINAL BENEFITS OF FORMER EMPLOYEES OF UPPC GOVERNMENT PRINTER, ENTEBBE (U) UNDER LABOUR DISPUTE CLAIM NO. 225 OF 2014 ARISING OUT OF HCCS NO. 297/2024 TWAHA SEMPEBWA AMONG 20 OTHERS VS ATTORNEY GENERAL”.

“The purpose therefore, is to forward the same to you for urgent appropriate action to have the payment of their terminal benefit effected in accordance with the judgement f the trial High Court, Kampala (U) under the law,” the author added.

However, according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), The letter is fake and the work of self-seekers.

“Kindly, disregard it. Anybody found using it to achieve any ends should be forwarded to police for appropriate action,” PPU said in a notice dated 16th January, 2024.