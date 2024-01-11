Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has criticized the extension of Local Council (LCs) elections for the second time by another 180 days. The revelation was made in a statement read by Mr. Muzeyi Faizo, the Political Party’s Head of Media and Communications on Wednesday, at UPC Headquarters located in Uganda House in Kampala.

“At national level, election fever is going to be on the increase and with the delayed Women Council Committees, Local Council 1 and 2 elections, more challenges are starting to manifest. By implication, we are going to have a congested electoral road map because of the delayed and over extended elections”, reads the UPC statement in part.

Mr. Faizo said UPC is calling upon the Government and Political Parties to fully discuss the question of delayed elections and see how best resources can be secured to finance the entire Independent Electoral Commission roadmap. He said there is a need for the Government to be better focused and decisive on issues that are to do with democracy and governance.

“It is very much clear that all our local and national leadership is derived from people’s choices and covering a specific period of office. Any delays should be connected to more serious issues like natural disasters but not necessarily lack of resources”, adds the UPC statement.

On the current high cost of living, UPC points out that the New Year, 2024, is likely to be more demanding on all fronts of human endeavors.

UPC says; at household level, most Ugandan families are already facing challenges of getting ends meet while at the same time preparing to take back their children to schools, colleges and universities amidst the hardships in mobilizing financial resources.

“This demands total sacrifice and commitment as well as proper focus on the task before us. UPC calls upon the administrations of all categories of learning institutions to be highly compassionate and accept payment of dues in instalments as learners report back to school”, further points out the UPC statement.

In his end of year 2023 address, the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena did inform members and the general public that UPC launched National Mobilisation Tours in readiness for 2025/2026 General Elections following the release of electoral programs by the Independent Electoral Commission and pronounced that a lot of such activities will take shape across the country in 2024.

Mr. Faizo told Journalists that the UPC President will be in Dokolo District on 13th January 2024, and Kigezi Sub region at the end of this month for mobilisation activities.

Regarding the 2026 General Elections, UPC is demanding for the implementation of electoral reforms that can ease the campaigns and polling.

UPC welcomed the reconstruction and rehabilitation of some of the city roads and drainage channels in Makindye Division by the Government ahead of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 Summits at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort Hotel.

The Party however, states that responding and planning for only specific events when Ugandans are losing both lives and property due to bad roads is a poor idea!

UPC is urging the government to continue with the road repairs in Kampala and not necessarily for the said Summit purposes but for the wellbeing of Ugandans.

On a sad note, UPC regretted to inform Party members that the Party lost Eric Karyaija of Kabwohe, Sheema District and Paul Kasirye Mayanja of Kyakanyomozi, Kalisizo,in Greater Masaka who were buried on 9th January 2024 and 5th January 2024 respectively.

“Equally, we send our deepest condolences to the Party National Assistant Youth Leader Comrade Okwii Godfrey who lost his dear mother last night. It is indeed a huge tragedy to see Congress Fraternity and the Good Lord strengthen the bereaved families in this most trying moment”, concludes the UPC statement.