Irene Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), was named the star performer of 2023 at the Ministry’s end-of-year celebration held Wednesday at Nican Resort in Seguku.

Ms Bateebe was recognised for her exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and consistent performance exceeding expectations. Her role in the smooth integration of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and her dedication to prioritising MEMD’s goals were highlighted as notable contributions.

“Her can-do attitude and meticulous attention to detail were pivotal during the REA mainstreaming,” said Dr Brian Isabirye, head of the selection committee and Commissioner of Renewable Energy at MEMD.

“She consistently put MEMD’s objectives above personal ambitions and demonstrated positivity, willingness to take risks, and innovation even during challenging times. Her leadership made her the driving force behind MEMD’s success, earning her the title of a true star performer.”

The celebration also saw seven other exceptional staff members honoured for their invaluable contributions: such as Sarah Nafuna Acting Commissioner of the Nuclear Energy Department, was lauded for her leadership and for fostering a respectful and resilient work environment within the department.

Grace Nassuna, Assistant Commissioner of Geoscience, was recognised for her dedication and role in the enactment of the Mining and Minerals Act 2022. Tony Sserubiri, Principal Energy Officer, was commended for his dedicated and impactful contributions to the development of oil and gas in Uganda. Loyola Karobwa Rwabwose, a Mining Lawyer, received praise for her passionate and unwavering support across MEMD.

Tony Mwesigwa an Economist, was recognised for his consistent dedication and outstanding performance in planning and budgeting for MEMD. Judith Akullo a Senior Assistant Secretary, was also acknowledged for her exemplary support to administration and dedication to service. And Diana Rose Tumwesigye an Office Attendant, was also recognised for her passion, dedication, and positive attitude, consistently supporting the office.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr Ruth Nankabirwa who was the chief guest at the party, congratulated the team and emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and resilience.

“I have been demanding an end-of-year party for the Ministry staff (after the COVID-19 pandemic),” she said with a smile, “and today, I must congratulate the team for organising such a wonderful party at a Ugandan-owned premise.”

She celebrated the Ministry’s significant achievements, praising the hard work of everyone present and urging them to continue working together. “Be proud to be in MEMD,” she said. “We’re moving, and international companies are coming to Uganda to express interest in our business.”

Dr Nankabirwa also emphasised the importance of facing challenges head-on. “The IGG may come a thousand times,” she said. “We know people develop envy when they see us achieving, and it’s okay. Just tell them that we shall do our work.”

Ms Bateebe thanked the ministers for their stewardship and the staff for their dedication. “This year has been both successful and challenging, but we’ve overcome several challenges together,” she stated.

She warmly welcomed the new team members who joined the ministry that year and encouraged the ministry staff to rest, recuperate, and enjoy the holiday season with their families.

The end-of-year celebration overflowed with appreciation for the dedication and accomplishments of MEMD staff throughout 2023. MEMD staff revelled in the shared joy, raising glasses, sharing stories and gifts, and dancing under the stars.