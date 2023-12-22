16th /June/2023 dawned on a jubilant Namasale Town Council in Amolatar District, a state of the Art marine Ambulance was set to be launched courtesy of the wise leadership of Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The above was replicated in the Districts of Kalangala, Namayingo among others, and a very huge stride in emergency medical response services.

With the preparations for the Non Aligned Movement (NAM) and G-77 summits on track, President Museveni has called on China to open her market for Uganda’s finished products but also thanked the Chinese delegation and China as a nation for its support towards the issue of reforming the UN security council that pushed for Africa to get two (2) permanent seats.

Luo-sang who headed the Chinese delegation said …”Your Excellence, you are an experienced African politician and leader with high prestige in Africa and who is committed to China-Uganda and China –Africa friendship and cooperation”

The Russian head of delegation Yukhim Ergeny while delivering an invitation for virtual participation in the Primakov Readings International Forum said to President Museveni that “You are a very popular African leader, the people of Russia respect you, so they want to hear your words of wisdom’’

H.E the president ably responded by saying that “we are freedom fighters and the communist party supported us in our fight against colonialism’’.

And in display of his oozing intelligence and expertise, the president swiftly changed the topic to wooing Russian investors and yes Russia is interested in building a pharmaceutical factory in Uganda, a fertilizer plant, and a modern technology factory for agro-processing especially drying fruits.

The Russian guests also disclosed their interest in mineral processing as well as in the area of Tourism.

President Museveni’s St. Petersburg speech fundamentally informed the New Russia-Africa ties among others citing the imbalance in coffee earnings because African countries just export raw- materials hence a huge set – back to the industrialization agenda.

With the above highlight, Oleg Ozerov the head of secretariat at the Russia – Africa partnership forum (a creation of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry) said that there are plans to open branches of leading Russian universities in Africa.

Following the signing of the basic inter- governmental agreement of creating a nuclear technology center in Uganda are on the agenda.

It is manifestly clear that Russia will work with partners from Africa on all tracks whether political, economic or humanitarian.

Uganda as per the Demographic and health survey 2022 has seen a considerable improvement in the health indicators, signifying an improvement in the quality of life of the ordinary Ugandan. The indicators include but are not limited to:

The number of those giving birth at a government health facility has increased from 80% in 2006 to the current 91%.

Infant mortality and child mortality significantly reduced. The former refers to the death of those under the age of one (1) while the matter refers to the death of children under the age of five (5).

Neonatal deaths dropped from 27% to 22%. These are deaths within the first 28days of completed life.

The above findings are indeed impressive because the report comes after nearly three years during which the country was hit Covid-19 and Ebola.

It’s also worth noting that owing to the visionary leadership of Gen. Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni, Uganda became the second best country globally in managing the Covid 19 pandemic which even made some western nations lose their feet.

About the HIV/AIDS fight, the president through the Ministry of health is engaging supporting partners to consider investing in local companies. His launch of the Presidential Fast Track Initiative in 2017 to end HIV/AIDS by 2030 is bearing fruits.

Health ministry PS Dr. Atwine Diana technically guided that the importation of drugs is expensive as it carries a 12% import duty whereas drugs purchased in Uganda have a 3% tax.

The government through the Ministry of health is also engaging supporting partners to consider investing in local companies in a bid to cut the cost fighting HIV|AIDS scourge.

Yes indeed the 20230 target will be achieved when those on ARVs suppress their viral load, the HIV positive are on treatment and everyone knows their status.

Uganda has the biggest number of in-land water bodies in Africa and yes H.E the president has tapped into and managed the resource.

The president is an Advocate for increased prioritization of the fisheries sector majorly to fulfill the national Development plan (NDPIII) which runs from 2020 to 2025 and still through Dr. Hillary Musoke “Kisanja” the president has initiated a plan to create alternative sources of income for the fishing communities with a pilot project in Buikwe District.

The new US Ambassador to Uganda disclosed that due to the good track record by Uganda, the US was committed to continue supporting refugees and host communities.

It’s a call for Ugandans to love their very own on all fronts, it is a grounded submission that president Museveni deserves a pat on the back owing to the achievements and success stories. The Ntare Boy is winning both at home and on the global scene, his very able staff Mr. Faruk Kirunda the Deputy presidential press secretary has enlightened the public severally both in the mainstream and social media for the grandchildren fondly referred to as “Bazzukulu” by President Museveni.

THE WRITER IS THE DEPUTY RESIDENT DISTRICT COMMISSIONER, AMOLATAR DISTRICT, LAWYER AND SOCIO-POLITICAL ANALYST. (0787767543/0700733189)