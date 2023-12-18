As Christmas approaches, the police in Kigezi have urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

In a press release issued on Sunday, ASP Maate Elly, the police spokesperson in Kigezi, said that the Christmas season is often marked by an increase in crime, including terrorism, kidnaps, sexual offenses, breakings, burglary, and thefts.

“We have developed an operational order for the season to guide us in protecting life and property, preserving law and order, and detecting and preventing crime,” Maate said.

The police also urged residents to be aware of counterfeit currency transactions and to report any fraudsters to the authorities.

“We have put more emphasis on covert and overt deployment through foot and motorized patrols for quick response to any emerging issues,” Maate said.

He also encouraged entertainment centers, worshipping places, and gathering areas of any kind to beef up security by putting metal detectors and walk-through machines at entry points and having enough personnel to monitor activities.

“As a community police, we shall be ready to work closely with the wanainchi and treat any complaint and concern at our discretion with all the urgency it deserves to ensure that law and order prevails,” Maate said.