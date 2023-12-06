Ugandans were on Tuesday thrilled and excited by the ongoing National Organic Week Exhibition at Kampala Hotel Africana.

Exhibitors ranging from Organic Wine, Cosmetics, and Coffee and Butter manufacturers among others thronged the exhibition stalls to showcase their various products to customers and members of the general public.

Fred Yasima, the Nile Tropical Industries Marketing Manager, said their company has a variety of Shea Organic Butter Cosmetics with no additives. He said they make the products from Shea nuts grown in Otuke District of Northern Uganda and other parts of the Country.

He also said their company makes Shea Butter mosquito repellant cream to fight spread of malaria in communities.

“We do not use products that bleach the skin”, he said. He said Shea Butter Cream goes for Ush 15000 and Ush 8000.

Matula Nakuya Sseremba, the Chief Executive Officer, Uganda Organic Certification Limited (Ugo Cert), said their organization helps in providing credible certification services in sustainable agriculture and natural resources management for better markets and opportunities.

“Ugo Cert actively facilitates the development of realistic and acceptable environmentally sustainable production standards in Uganda and the rest of the world,” he said.

Exhibitors at the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) served organic Coffee to members of the public. According to UCDA exhibitors, Coffee plays an important role in the livelihoods of millions of Ugandans and it generates roughly 20 percent of Uganda’s foreign exchange earnings.

The National Organic Agriculture Week is Organized by the National Agricultural Movement of Uganda (NOGAMU), which is an umbrella organization that brings together producers, processors, exporters, traders, business support organizations and all stakeholders involved directly or indirectly in the organic value chains and organic farming in Uganda.

NOGAMU Coordinates and facilitates all stakeholders across the country towards organic agricultural development. Established in 2001, NOGAMU’s membership has grown from less than 50 individuals and 20 corporate organizations in 2001 to over 360 corporate organizations, representing over two million small holder farmers across the country.