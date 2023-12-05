A man in Kisoro was shot dead by police last week after he allegedly attacked a shopkeeper and threatened him with a panga.

The deceased, 35-year-old Uwimana Radisi Baker, alias Byirimana, a resident of Rugyendabare village, reportedly went to Komuhangi Stephen’s shop/bar at around 8:00 pm and demanded money while threatening him with a club.

Bystanders chased Byirimana away, but he returned repeatedly, eventually grabbing Komuhangi and squeezing his neck.

Fearing for his safety, Komuhangi and others called PC Bazimaziki Wilson, a police officer guarding a nearby hotel, for help.

When PC Bazimaziki arrived and attempted to arrest Byirimana at his residence, Byirimana allegedly armed himself with a panga and threatened the officer.

Fearing for his own life, PC Bazimaziki shot Byirimana in the leg. Byirimana fell to the ground, and the panga was recovered from him.

He succumbed to injuries on the way to Kisoro Hospital.

The Kigezi Police spokesperson, ASP Maate Elly, confirmed the incident and said that a team of officers has been dispatched to investigate the matter.

“The scene of the crime was visited, analyzed, and documented,” ASP Elly said. “Statements from relevant witnesses were obtained, and a postmortem was done. Inquiries are at hand,” he added.