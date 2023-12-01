Sense International Uganda, in collaboration with MTN Uganda under the MTN Foundation’s Digital Access Program, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art computer lab valued at Shs150 million at Hornby High School Junior, situated in Kabale District, South Western Uganda. The school, dedicated to visually impaired children, caters to 250 learners.

The lab is equipped with 10 computers, loupes magnifying glasses, sound amplifiers, Jaws, DBT and Fusion software, a projector, printer, scanners, power backup, and a one-year complimentary internet connection.

Notably, 5 out of the 10 computers are specialized with software tailored to assist deaf and visually impaired learners. This initiative aims to foster inclusivity in the educational experience for all students at Hornby High School Junior.

Geofrey Beinomugisha, the Head Teacher of Hornby High School Junior, announced plans to commence computer lessons for higher classes, specifically targeting primaries 5, 6, and 7. He added that the computer literacy training would be extended to visually impaired learners, ensuring they acquire essential digital skills before transitioning to secondary education.

Beinomugisha further stated that the program not only focuses on computer literacy but also extends its reach to support special needs children with multiple disabilities and their teachers at the School by utilizing orbit readers technology for inclusive education, providing tools that cater to the diverse learning needs of learners with disabilities.

Edward Otim, Country Director of Sense International Uganda, emphasized the organization’s focus on the inclusivity of learners with disabilities, particularly in the realms of education and digital computer literacy trends.

Fazil Damulira, Regional Business Manager at MTN Uganda, highlighted that this initiative aligns seamlessly with the company’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which is dedicated to ensuring that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life.

Damulira expressed the company’s commitment to supporting the government in achieving National Development 3, Digital Uganda Vision 2040, and Uganda Vision 2040, all centered around leveraging information and communication technologies for growth and development.

Rev. Can. Obed Turihohamwe, Dean of St. Peter’s Cathedral and guest of honor representing the RT. Rev. Gaddie Akanjuna, the Bishop of the Diocese of Kigezi, expressed gratitude to Sense International Uganda and MTN Uganda for signing a memorandum of understanding with Hornby High School Junior. He acknowledged the support provided in assisting students with multiple disabilities, such as deafness and blindness, in accessing modern technology, streamlining the work of both teachers and students.

Rev. Can. Obed Turihohamwe urged other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to actively engage with and give back to the communities where they operate. He specifically acknowledged MTN Uganda for its commitment to giving back to its customers.

A Brief History of Hornby High School Junior

Hornby High School Junior was founded in 1923 by the late Miss Constance Hornby after seeing the challenges the girl child was facing at the time in the Kigezi Region, especially denying them the right to education. The School started with 10 girls.

This initiative by Sense International Uganda and MTN Uganda is a significant step towards promoting digital literacy and inclusivity in education for students with disabilities in Kabale Municipality. The computer laboratory and specialized equipment will undoubtedly provide valuable learning opportunities for these students and empower them to thrive in the modern digital world.