The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has appealed to the Resident District Commissioners/ Resident City Commissioners in Teso to focus their attention on the matter of fighting poverty in the sub-region through government development programs.

According to the Minister, Teso has received the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga funds and there should be no excuse for the people failing to benefit.

“Indeed a large proportion of the population should qualify and benefit from these funds. The two overarching government programs of PDM and Emyooga should have wide-ranging impact in the sub-region. You are called upon to ensure that this is attained. Indeed, all the government funds should be utilised to the last coin and should have clear value where they are invested,” she said.

Hon. Babalanda made the remarks yesterday in her a statement read by the Managing Director of Uganda Security Printing Company (USPC), Mr. George Mugerwa who represented her during the closure of a 3-day capacity building workshop for RDCs/RCCs, their deputies, RISO and DISOs from the Teso Sub-region. The workshop was held at Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale.

The Minister advised that the Soroti Fruits Factory, which is a very big opportunity for Ugandans to supply fresh fruits, should be maximised.

“Teso is blessed with plenty of citrus fruits. We should encourage our people to grow more of these fruits and to find a ready market at the factory. There are; as well, other traditional products such as Ground Nuts and local birds which are famous with Teso. Let’s encourage our people to commercialise these areas,” she said.

“The government as usual is working on the bigger issues such as provision of roads, health infrastructures and schools etc. Let the people be taught on how to take advantage of the basic infrastructures created by the government.”

The Minister also reminded the commissioners of the specific activities that form part of their work.

She said RDCs should be residents in their districts of work, explaining that visiting RDCs will not be tolerated, going forward.

“You should monitor all projects or activities being implemented in your respective districts/cities; whether they be government or donor funded. Wherever possible, physically verify what is being done. Advocate for what is right and go against what is wrong,” she said.

“You should also chair Security meetings and coordinate all the other security actors in the district. Sensitise the population on security matters and advocate for approaches of community policing in liaison with other actors. Also officiate at every project launch and closure/handover in your district i.e. whether Government or donor funded.”

On the other hand, the RDCs resolved to ensure that they mobilise communities to embrace government programs in order to ensure socio- economic transformation.

The Head of the RDC Secretariat, Maj. Martha Asiimwe noted that the commissioners agreed to be more in charge of their areas of jurisdiction and ensure that they intensify their tasks as a way of fulfilling their mandate.

“They are going to ensure that their areas have regular security meetings and take care of the wanainchi and their property for socio-economic transformation. They also resolved to revive the HIV/AIDS campaigns using the government airtime to sensitise the masses about the HIV fight,” Maj. Asiimwe said.

“They are going to ensure that all government programs and projects succeed. They also resolved to emphasise teamwork and interest themselves in the laws of this country and all the relevant laws to deliver on their work.”

The workshop was also attended by Officials from the Office of the President, Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC), TASO, among others.