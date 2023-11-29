Mukono Central Division on Tuesday November 28 2023, hosted the Parish Development Model (PDM) monitoring exercise from NRM Mukono district leadership at the division Headquarters.

The meeting of all PDM beneficiaries, LCs, councillors, civil servants and the NRM structure leaders discussed the progress of PDM in Mukono Central Division, as well as other government programs such as SAGE, Youth livelihood programs, Emyooga etc.

Mukono district deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mike Ssegawa as well as NRM chairman Mukono district Hajj Twahir Sebaggala, Mukono Municipal council deputy Town Clerk, Division speaker Allan Mawanda were among the speakers of the day.

Members expressed concern for beneficiaries who didn’t get sh1,000,000 as directed by President Yoweri Museveni and these were given assurance that they’ll receive their top-up in the financial year.

Mr. Ssegawa called upon leaders to help beneficiaries utilize their PDM funds in order to realize their objective of getting uplifted from poverty.

The Deputy Town Clerk Majerani Luboyera explained that all members had received their money from the previous financial year and they’re preparing new groups to benefit in the running financial year.

Hajj Sebaggala said he was preparing a report to the President about his discoveries on the performance of PDM in Mukono district. Hajj Sebaggala and the NRM executive in Mukono are traversing different sub counties making up Mukono district sensitizing NRM leaders in the respective areas about the government programs in their localities.