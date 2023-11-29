Police in Kabale District have arrested three suspects believed to have been involved in the kidnapping and aggravated robbery of a businessman in Katuna Town Council.

The suspects, identified as Bakerwa Henry, Twesigye Bashir, and Twesigye Sam, were arrested on Monday morning after their vehicle was intercepted along Katuna road.

It is alleged that on November 10, 2023, the suspects kidnapped the businessman, Tusiime Bruce, and covered his face with a sweater. They then tied him up, assaulted him, and robbed him of his money worth five million shillings.

The victim was later dumped in the valleys of Bubare along Katuna road.

Bruce reported the case to Kabale police, and the suspects were tracked down using intelligence information.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and implicated themselves in other robberies within Kabale town.

They are currently being detained at Kabale police station, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson warned the public to report always suspicious activities, including vehicles at Police.

“The police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.They have also advised the public to avoid carrying large amounts of money with them and to be cautious when walking alone at night,” Maate said.