A 47-year-old man has died after a tree fell on him in Kabale District.

The deceased, identified as Kabahweza John, was cutting a tree with his colleagues when the incident happened.

According to the police, the incident happened at Kyamugasha cell, Kyanamira sub-county in Kabale District.

The deceased’s colleagues rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson urged residents to be cautious when cutting trees.

“The police have urges residents to be cautious when cutting trees, especially during the rainy season when the ground is wet and slippery.”

Police further advised residents to avoid cutting trees near power lines and other structures.