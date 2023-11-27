In a recent address to the women of the 3 divisions in Kitgum Municipality, Hon Lillian Aber, the woman Member of Parliament donated 50M to support the women’s savings groups. She however highlighted the importance of utilizing the Parish Development Model and cultivating a disciplined saving culture to combat poverty effectively. Hon Aber emphasized that the key to fighting poverty lies in adopting the right mindset.

The Parish Development Model, introduced by the government, aims to empower communities at the grassroots level by focusing on the development of parishes as the basic unit of planning and service delivery. It encourages active participation from community members, especially women, in decision-making processes and the implementation of development projects. Hon Aber stressed the need for the women of Pandwong division to fully embrace this model and take advantage of the opportunities it presents.

One of the crucial aspects of the Parish Development Model is the promotion of a disciplined saving culture. Hon Aber urged the women to prioritize saving over excessive consumption. She emphasized that by saving a portion of their income regularly, they can build a financial safety net and invest in income-generating activities. This, in turn, will contribute to poverty reduction and economic empowerment.

The importance of a disciplined saving culture cannot be overstated. It enables individuals and communities to plan for the future, withstand unexpected financial shocks, and seize opportunities for growth. Hon Aber highlighted that by adopting this mindset, the women of Pandwong division can break the cycle of poverty and create a better future for themselves and their families.

However, she acknowledged that changing mindsets and behaviors is not an easy task. It requires a collective effort from both individuals and the community as a whole. She urged the women to support and motivate each other in embracing the saving culture. By forming saving groups or cooperatives, they can pool their resources, share knowledge, and provide mutual support in achieving their financial goals.

Furthermore, Hon Aber stressed the importance of education and awareness in promoting the right mindset. She urged the women to seek knowledge about financial management, entrepreneurship, and other relevant skills. By equipping themselves with the necessary knowledge, they can make informed decisions and maximize the benefits of the Parish Development Model and saving culture. Hon Lillian Aber concluded by urging women to be advocates of peace inorder to combat domestic violence which is a leading cause of single parenthood.

In conclusion, Hon Lillian Aber’s address to the women of Pandwong division in Kitgum District emphasized the need to adopt the Parish Development Model and cultivate a disciplined saving culture to combat poverty effectively. She highlighted that poverty reduction starts with the right mindset and encouraged the women to support each other in embracing these principles. By doing so, they can pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for themselves and their community.