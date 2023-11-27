The Uganda Muslim Women’s Council (UMWCC) has commended the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubajje, and the Muslim fraternity for their efforts to promote women in leadership roles.

In a statement released on Sunday, UMWCC National Chairperson Hon. Sophie Kenyangi applauded the Mufti’s decision to incorporate Muslim women into the Constitution of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) structures. This move, she said, has opened doors for women to actively participate in national politics and make positive contributions to their communities.

“We are grateful to the Mufti and the Muslim fraternity for recognizing the potential of Muslim women and providing them with a platform to lead,” Hon. Kenyangi stated. “This is a significant step towards achieving gender equality and empowering women to reach their full potential.”

The UMWCC Chairperson also urged women to embrace leadership opportunities and utilize their positions to empower younger generations. She emphasized the importance of respecting leadership structures and using them to bring about positive change.

Hon. Kenyangi also addressed the issue of domestic violence, highlighting its prevalence in Ugandan society. She encouraged women to cultivate loving relationships with their husbands and seek support when faced with abuse.

In addition, she commended the Ntungamo Muslim District Kadhi, Sheikh Swalleh Kashangirwe, and the secretary for women and youth affairs, Ampaire Sakina Imamu, for organizing a three-day Muslim women’s seminar in Ntungamo. The seminar, she noted, provided valuable insights and skills to rural women, empowering them to improve their lives.

To further support women’s empowerment, Hon. Kenyangi donated ten sewing machines to Ntungamo women. She encouraged them to utilize the machines to develop income-generating projects at the household level.

The Ntungamo Muslim District Kadhi, Sheikh Swalleh Kashangirwe, echoed Hon. Kenyangi’s call for recognition and inclusion of Muslim women. He urged local government leaders to actively involve Muslim women in development programs and decision-making processes.