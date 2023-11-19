The President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni cautioned leaders, parents and students that without discipline, one cannot enjoy a long and productive life.

“Discipline is important in life because it helps you remain focused on your personal goals like completing your studies. It enables you to avoid any destructive behaviours that can easily undermine your mental and physical health, such as promiscuity among others. Therefore, without discipline, you can’t enjoy a long and productive life,” said President Museveni.

This was in his speech that was read by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja during the Golden Jubilee celebration at Air Force Primary School in Busambaga zone Katabi-Entebbe Municipal Council Wakiso District.

During the celebrations a fundraising drive to raise funds for improvement of the school structure and construction of 08 units staff houses under the theme: “The Rebirth of a Giant.” was conducted.

President Museveni thanked the school administration and the staff for nurturing the children trusted to their care into responsible and resourceful citizens. “Education is more than just training students or pupils. Complete education involves imparting the right skills, attitudes and principles that can transform the pupils into productive and disciplined members of society.”

He reiterated the importance of sciences as a solution to providing practical solutions to problems such as diseases, drought, hunger and climatic change among others.

On behalf of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, Hon. Ssempijja contributed Ten Million Uganda Shillings (Ugx 10M) towards the fundraising drive and the UPDF Engineers Brigade will begin the work immediately.

The Commander Airforce Lt Gen Charles Okidi who represented the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi thanked the school management committee and the administration for the efforts towards face-lifting the school infrastructure so that the school regains its original standards.

Lt Gen Okidi appreciated the contributions and pledges that were made such as bags of cement and physical cash among others from the well-wishers and alumni of Air Force Primary School.

Mrs. Emelda Tumusiime Kagwa the Head Teacher of the school thanked the UPDF- Air Force and the government for the support rendered to the school since its existence. “As the school administration, we are committed to the school motto which is “Work for progress.”

Mrs. Tumusiime applauded all those who actively participated in the fundraising drive and encouraged those who pledged to make a positive response as per their pledge cards to make the intended project gain its required aim and goals.

Air Force Primary School was inaugurated in 1969 by soldiers of UPDF- Air Force Entebbe to cater for their children’s education, the Ministry of Education and Sports. Since then, children of the residents from the nearby communities are equally enrolled.