The activation of the Uganda Europe Convention commenced on Thursday, with a high-level dialogue at the President’s Office, Conference Hall in Kampala. The forum is anticipated to harness the potential of Uganda and Europe, by driving tourism, trade, investment, and amplifying Uganda’s image on the global scene.

The fruitful deliberations had high-profile government officials, foreign dignitaries, Ugandan Diaspora community, and private sector.

Key notes:

At the launch, Chief Guest and 3rd Deputy Premier, Rt. Hon. Rukia Nakadama, who was represented by Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Devt, Hon. Judith Nabakooba, acknowledging Europe, as organic partners, and urged participants to share insights about the vast investment opportunities in Uganda and Europe.

Speaking at the same event, Green Transition & Private Sector Program Officer at the European Union, Mr. Sofian Dahmani, conveyed a powerful message from the Head of the EU delegation to Uganda, Ambassador Jan Sadek, stating that they’re aligned to skilling the youth, while mobilising quality investments, and enhancing trade between Uganda and the European Union. This, he said will enhance progress toward diversifying the economy, growing the tourism sector, creating new jobs in various industries.

He asserted that the UEC is a very unique capacity for fresh ideas, untamed creativity and boundless energy, which is the driving energy of progress and development between Uganda and Europe.

With a share of 10.9%, the EU is Uganda’s third most important trading partner. About 16.5% of Ugandan products go to the European market, making it the second most important export destination. In 2022, the European Union imported goods worth 778 million euros from Uganda.

Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Uganda, H.E. Ahmad Ibrahim, commended His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for according reception to the Sudanese community, following the turmoils in their home country. He revealed that Sudan is the second market for Ugandan coffee after Europe.

Ibrahim also appreciated Ambassador Walusimbi, for coining the UEC, where different states will benefit from experiences and views.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President through this new collaborative initiative, seeks to form strategic partnerships with altruistic, cultural, enlightening, financial empowerment, and other social service groups, to address the challenges facing the Ugandan diaspora community.

In his remarks, Minister of Defence & Veteran Affairs, Hon. Vincent Ssempijja, labelled the UEC, as a wonderful initiative, which seeks to position Uganda into a stream of things. “The Commander-In-Chief of Armed Forces, H.E. Gen. (Rtd) President Museveni, is a pan-africanist, and Uganda highly values her relations with willing partners.”

Pointing to the convergence of interests, Ssempijja said the European bloc has been supporting Uganda’s development, defence systems, through assortment of logistics and training programs, which has ensured tranquility and boosted international trade. “For this to continue, we need to see the opening of new markets to stimulate domestic production. We need to work tirelessly to attract more investors.”

Technically, State Minister of ICT, Hon. Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, said ICT is an undeniable enabler for the socio-economic growth of Uganda & Europe. “There is a pressing need for further investment, through collaborative efforts with European tech-giants.”

She applauded European Fin-tech international partners, which currently support and offer opportunities to youth, in fields of education, trade, innovation, security, defence, among others.

Remarks from other stakeholders:

Head of Anti-Corruption Unit, Brig. Gen. Henry Isoke, reckoned the need to identify and deal with corrupt officials in the process of setting up and extending businesses. “Strong economic engagement is, however, undermined by the existing vice of corruption in the country. Investors have lost money through fictious claims.” On a positive note, he clearly put it that government is cracking down on corrupt officials, through his docket and other agencies.

Talking of the UEC being a source of partnerships & economic synergies, Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry, Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, triggered Diaspora interests in doing business in Uganda and Europe, especially in the housing sector.

“I implore Ugandan Diaspora community to form or join saving groups, in a bid to avoid unscrupulous relatives, who misuse their earnings.”

In the same breath, Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, stated that the UEC is a testament to His Excellency President Museveni’s exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to Uganda’s economic prosperity, and visionary approach to international partnerships.

“The UEC will bolster entrepreneurship and innovation, serving as a platform to amplify Uganda’s presence on the global stage and creating a myriad of opportunities for the ‘Bazzukulu’, especially in labour externalisation and value addition, among others.”

Vice Chairperson of the NRM Diaspora League & Pingire County MP, Hon. Fred Opolot, noted that the Ugandan government has implemented policies to encourage diaspora investments, including tax breaks and streamlined processes for setting up ventures. Opolot urged Ugandans in the Diaspora to take advantage of the vast opportunities, and invest back home.

Senior Program Assistant at IOM Uganda, Ms. Victoria Vanny Nabiteeko, represented the Chief of Mission IOM, Amb. Sanusi Tejan Savage, underscored the importance of labour migration, especially intra-continental, as being beneficial in terms of skills development, remittances and investments back home. He added that, if prudently managed, safe labour migration presents huge social and economic potential for the country.

He also issued a compelling call to stakeholders to work hand in hand with IOM, to harmonise labour laws, establish mechanisms which protect, respect & reserve rights of migrant workers, and promote ethical recruitment and safe labour migration in the region.

Pointing to ‘brain gain’, he asked all Ugandan Diasporas to bring their acquired skills back home, in a bid to cause structural transformation of the country’s economy.

Cleopas Ndorere, Commissioner of External Trade, who represented Hon. Francis Mwebesa, mentioned that the Uganda Europe Convention will further bilateral ties. He said this will create avenues for Uganda to export worldwide, lure more potential investors & increase domestic production.

In his message read by SPC Hadijah Namutebi, IGP Mr. Martin Okoth Ochola, reminded participants of the mandate of Uganda Police Force as provided in the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, and Uganda Police Force Act, that is protection of life and property, prevention and detection of crime, keeping law and order, and maintenance of overall security and public safety in Uganda.

He assured that UPF continues to use science & technology to combat crime and insecurity, hence ensuring peace and security, thus creating an environment that attracts and safeguards tourists, investors, and reduces the cost of doing business.

Director of Financial Markets, Solomon Kavuma, who represented BOU Deputy Governor, Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego, revealed that government mooted the proposal of diaspora bonds (investment securities) to raise money for larger projects, such that diasporas contribute to development. He appealed to the Government of Uganda, to continue facilitating such dialogues, because the Diaspora plays a vital role in the development and progress of the nation.

Galvanising & coming closer to the Ugandan Diaspora community:

Head of Diaspora Affairs at the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Johnny Muhindo, said the UEC will galvanise the Diaspora, as a formidable contributor to Uganda’s economic growth. “We’ve to do Diaspora mapping to identify, locate & also know or establish transferable skills to be used in transformation. We also need a mechanism to track inflow of money.”

He disclosed that his office is in touch with IOM to formulate a Diaspora policy. “Let’s get together & contribute ideas that can inform formulation of Diaspora policy. We should use our labour force as stick power, train & skill them & ensure that foreign states can’t do without them.”

He called upon government to pay deliberate attention to Diaspora issues, by coming closer to the Ugandans living overseas, for them to espouse the spirit of patriotism.

Visionary Founder of UEC, Juuko Paul Kingsley; “The convention is a private affirmative action to bridge the gap between government, European continent, Diaspora community, and those back home.”

He appealed to the government to engage with European counterparts, in order to loosen up access, especially for entrepreneurs and innovators.

UAERA Chairperson, Mr. Baker Akantambira, pointed out that he’s coordinating all accredited labour recruitment agencies, and they’re excited to get business partners in Europe. “We’ve to secure good jobs to bring the Diaspora equation into practice.”

Chief of External Labour Powerhouse, Usher Owere, stressed that because the UEC is a full package with wider opportunities, there is need to streamline labour externalisation, by bringing together recruiters, trainers, and migrant workers.

“Labour export is one of the remedies of unemployment.Focus must be on rebranding it to become more vibrant, bringing regulators to work together, to streamline the way externalisation of labour is treated in the country.”

He commended Ambassador Walusimbi and recruitment companies for work done. “Work out a system, how do we rebrand & modify. We must go back to the drawing board, that’s the dream of the President. Let’s come out, stop blame game, work together and secure jobs for Ugandans.”

The UEC on December 5-9, 2023, in Malaga, Spain, will be an annual event, held on rotational basis across Europe.

The UEC was officially launched by the Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, who appreciated the organisers for offering this huge opportunity to the youth. “My role is to declare the convention launched, the first of its kind, but will diversify to other countries. Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi is a gem & aggressive.”

The launch was also attended by H. E. Mrs. Yuliia V. Zagurska (Consul of the Republic of Uganda in Ukraine), H.E. Etsegenet Bezabih Yirmenu (Ambassador of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Uganda), Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi ( Minister of Security), Hon. Muluri Mukasa (Minister of Public Service), Eng. Irene Kaggwa (ED Uganda Communications Communication), Mohammed Bagonza (SPA Diaspora State House), Mr. Steven Kaheru represented Col. Edith Nakalema ( Head State House Investors Protection Unit), Simon K. Ogwal (IGG Office), Ambassador Philip Ochen Odida (represented PS Ministry of Foreign Affairs),

26 Presidential Advisors, Sandra Ndyomugyenyi (Senior Presidential Assistant Legal State House), Carol Kembabazi, Harriet Akiki (State House officials), Bishop Isaiah Mbuga (Coordinator of Obutaka Development Forum), Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa (District Khadi of Luwero led the opening prayers), Ms. Judith Heard (Uganda fashion model was the host of the day), Uganda Airlines, UgandaTourist Board, URA, Post Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, DFCU Bank, Centenary Bank, ABSA Bank, National Housing Bank, Migrant Workers Voice, Kyeeyo Initiative, among others.