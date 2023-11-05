Police in Luweero district have arrested and detained the Director of Kings Palace Primary School, Jona Ssebamanya, to aid them in investigating circumstances under which 6 primary seven pupils in his school were allegedly defiled.

In a small enclave of Kakokoro Village, nestled within the heart of Luwero Town, a sinister tale of betrayal and heinous acts has unfolded.

The very architect of their supposed sanctuary, Mr. Ssebamanya, stands accused of orchestrating the unspeakable defilement of 6 innocent souls under his care.

It is a chilling revelation that has sent shockwaves through the community, as the police act swiftly to gather the damning evidence needed to hold him accountable.

Acting Savannah Regional Police, Sam Twiineamazima, revealed the sinister details of this abhorrent affair, painting a grim picture of the victims, tender souls ranging from the ages of 13 to 17.

“On October 25th, 2023, we received news that 6 pupils from the mentioned school were allegedly defiled, and that’s when police begun investigating the matter,” Twiineamazima stated, his voice tinged with the gravity of the situation.

“The alleged defiled pupils are between the ages of 13 to 17. After receiving those news, police opened up a file of aggravated defilement. The suspect goes by the names Jona Ssebamanya, the Director of the mentioned school, and his co-accused, whose names have not been identified is still at large and the hunt to bring him to book is on,” he added.

Twiineamazima stated that the victims have been taken to various health centers for medical examinations. Additionally, as police, he said, they have uncovered significant information that will be crucial in the ongoing investigations.

The medical reports bear the stark truth – three of the pupils, aged 13, 14, and 15, all in the throes of their primary education, have suffered the abhorrent violation. The innocence of their age betrayed, their trust shattered in the very hands that were meant to nurture them.

“The police have provided medical forms for the examination of the victims. According to a medical report, three pupils, ages 13, 14, and 15, all in Primary seven, are reported to have been defiled,” Twiineamazima further stated.

But what is this vile crime that has been perpetrated? Aggravated defilement, a term as repugnant as the act itself, reserved for the most despicable of offenders. It rears its head when an adult stoops so low as to engage in such vile acts with a child barely old enough to comprehend the horrors they endure.

It pertains to the act of an adult engaging in sexual intercourse with a very young child, ranging from days old to 14 years.

It also encompasses specific circumstances, such as if the perpetrator (adult) is HIV-positive, a blood relative of the victim, or holds authority over the child, for instance, a parent, uncle, or aunt.

Furthermore, the severity of the sentence for aggravated defilement takes into account situations where the offender holds a position of authority over the victim, like a teacher, or when the victim (child) has a disability, or if the offender has a history of such offenses.

Upon conviction at the High Court, such an individual may face the penalty of death.