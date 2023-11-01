President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has this afternoon received a special message from the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, H.E Abiy Ahmed at State House Entebbe.

The message was delivered to the President by the former President of Ethiopia who is also the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister, H.E Dr. Mulatu Teshome.

President Museveni and the Special Envoy discussed matters of mutual interest between Uganda and Ethiopia.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Henry Okello Oryem, among others.